U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,229.45
    -58.94 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,002.38
    -430.97 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,059.47
    -248.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.15
    -29.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.47
    +0.65 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8020
    +0.1190 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2076
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0270
    -0.8080 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,361.12
    -491.35 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.28
    -4.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.16
    -40.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,237.94
    -521.94 (-1.64%)
     

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/03/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Wall Street tumbled as it focused on the downside of a surprisingly strong job market.

The S&P 500 lost 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow fell 430 points and wiped out the last of its gains for the year so far. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9% drop as Big Tech stocks were among the market’s biggest losers.

Stocks fell after a report showed U.S. employers have many more job openings than expected. That raised expectations for interest rates to stay high, and the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2007.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 58.94 points, or 1.4%, to 4,229.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 430.97 points, or 1.3%, to 33,002.38.

The Nasdaq composite fell 248.31 points, or 1.9%, to 13,059.47

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.66 points, or 1.7% to 1,727.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 58.60 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 505.12 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 159.86 points, or 1.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 57.95 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 389.95 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is down 144.87 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,592.98 points, or 24.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 34.09 points, or 1.9%.