How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/15/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, capping a day of declines worldwide, after discouraging data on China raised worries about the global economy.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Tuesday after reports indicated a deepening slump for the world’s second-largest economy. The Dow dropped roughly 361 points, and the Nasdaq sank 1.1%.

A separate report on the U.S. economy showed sales growth at retailers accelerated last month. That raises hopes the U.S. economy can avoid a recession. But in a downside for markets, it also heightens the threat that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer to snuff out inflation.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 51.86 points, or 1.2%, to 4,437.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.24 points, or 1%, to 34,946.39.

The Nasdaq composite fell 157.28 points, or 1.1%, to 13,631.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.74 points, or 1.3%, to 1,895.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.19 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 335.01 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 13.80 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.36 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 598.36 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is up 1,799.14 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,164.56 points, or 30.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 134.51 points, or 7.6%.