Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,622.44
    +18.07 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,404.93
    +157.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,432.49
    +28.51 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.68
    +2.86 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    +0.19 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.40
    -17.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    -0.0060 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1310
    +1.2380 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,135.33
    -2,712.30 (-6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.68
    -64.12 (-7.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.89
    -9.58 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,791.80
    +483.94 (+1.50%)
     

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/11/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. Macy’s soared 19% following reports that an investor group is launching a bid to take the storied retailer private for $5.8 billion.

Markets will get updates this week on inflation at the consumer and wholesale levels before the Fed’s meeting wraps up on Wednesday. Major stock indexes are on a six-week winning streak, with the S&P 500 up 20% for the year. Treasury yields held steady.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.07 points, or 0.4%, to 4,622.44

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.06 points, or 0.4%, to 36,404.93.

The Nasdaq composite rose 28.51 points, or 0.2%, to 14,432.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.86 points, or 0.2% to 1,883.68.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 782.94 points, or 20.4%.

The Dow is up 3,257.68 points, or 9.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,966 points, or 37.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 122.44 points, or 7%.

Advertisement