‘A major win for the state’: Mississippi officials celebrate low unemployment rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi officials are celebrating what they call “a major win for the state”: a new record low unemployment rate.

“The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low of 3% in March 2024,” states a press release from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’s map that showcases unemployment rates, this means that Mississippi’s unemployment rate has decreased by 0.2% since March of 2023.

“This is another sign that Mississippi’s economy is firing on all cylinders,” said Governor Reeves. “We’re attracting record private sector investment and creating thousands of high-paying jobs for Mississippians. Mississippi has momentum and this is our time.”

