U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.32
    -22.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,169.13
    -149.31 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,506.49
    -124.38 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.15
    -18.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.98
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.90
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    17.92
    +0.04 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9899
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3440
    +0.1510 (+4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6280
    +2.0530 (+1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,793.92
    +5.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.70
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.74
    -22.69 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Majority of Employees Impacted by Work Anxiety and Imposter Syndrome but can be Improved via Leaders, Listening and Learning

·3 min read

Survey Reveals Opinions on Education, Engagement and Emotional Wellbeing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous listening by employers, consistent learning opportunities and frequent check-ins with supervisors are even more important than some organizations may realize, particularly for employees plagued with self-doubt or anxiety. In isolved's second-annual "Voice of the Workforce" survey, 50 percent of respondents admitted to getting the "Sunday Scaries" before returning to work after time off while another 40 percent indicated they struggle with "Imposter Syndrome".

isolved
isolved

isolved's survey of over 1,000 employees in the United States found several ways to help employees with balancing career and confidence. Fifty-two percent of the full-time employees surveyed, for example, said the top way their employer can help reduce symptoms of Imposter Syndrome is by meeting with their supervisors regularly while 38 percent said their employers can improve their wellbeing with resources to minimize burnout.

"Unchecked, Imposter Syndrome and work-induced anxiety can lead to greater employee disengagement, productivity and profit loss and turnover," said Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer at isolved. "Inner conflict – does my employer care about me, am I making the right career decisions, can I balance life and work– is a top reason for workforce-changing trends like quiet quitting. Employees need support through continuous listening, for example via pulse surveys, constant learning opportunities and meaningful connections with their managers including regular check-ins, to be committed and confident. With our own nearly 2,000 employees, isolved wholly supports surveys as well as 'engagement check-ins' to simply listen, while our constant learning programs uncover the best education paths for individuals and bring out the best in leaders."

The survey further uncovered that learning opportunities is what keeps employees most engaged, followed by team meetings. Unfortunately for many companies, there's a learning gap which could impact employee retention and ultimately revenue. Over a third (36 percent) of respondents feel not having a learning management system, for example, for self-paced learning and career development is holding them back.

These survey results are released as hundreds of isolved customers and partners join the company at isolved Connect where the learning content has been doubled since last year. Keynote speakers Luvvie Ajayi Jones (New York Times Bestselling author) and Jonathan Roberts (Senior Analyst at Forrester) are both set to speak to the importance of community and change.

At Connect, isolved will reveal a brand-new immersive continual learning experience in People Heroes University – an individual and collaborative learning journey for in-demand and resume-worthy skills, credentials, isolved certifications and career learning paths.

"Transformations of ourselves, our businesses, our employees and our leadership comes from education, enablement and empowerment," said Kelli Rico, VP of Product Management and Training at isolved. "The new isolved People Heroes University is built to help ensure HR leaders have timely training to handle today's challenges by providing leadership training, career pathways and certification options. isolved People Heroes University will soon be merged with isolved People Heroes Community to complement courses and certifications in a social, seamless way while creating lifelong learning and networking opportunities for the People Heroes we support."

Access the People Heroes University experience, here. To download isolved's second-annual Voice of the Workforce report, click here.

About isolved 
isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR, payroll & benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

Media Contact
Amberly Dressler, Sr. Director of Brand & Content Strategy
adressler@isolvedhcm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/majority-of-employees-impacted-by-work-anxiety-and-imposter-syndrome-but-can-be-improved-via-leaders-listening-and-learning-301617880.html

SOURCE isolved

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gazprom: off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous

    Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian regulators that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements. Gazprom had said on Friday that it had detected a leak of engine oil in the only turbine that was still working at Portovaya, and would shut off natural gas supply until it was repaired. On Monday, it cited Siemens Energy, which has done maintenance on Nord Stream 1 turbines, as saying that "the causes of oil leakage can only be eliminated by a specialised repair company".

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Oil Prices Cool as Traders Look Beyond OPEC Cut

    Oil prices fell back early Tuesday as traders began to look further than OPEC’s modest output cut, which led to a rally at the beginning of the week.

  • Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Wareho

  • The new retirement isn’t just about saving, it’s about evolving

    These days, retirement requires a whole new planning approach—you've bid farewell to your job and opened vistas of free time—now what?

  • How to Catch Up on Your Retirement Savings

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California power prices soar to highest since 2020 in heat wave

    The California Independent System Operator (ISO) urged consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive day as the heat puts even greater strain on the electrical grid and significantly increases the likelihood of rotating outages being introduced for the first time in two years. “We need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the ISO, said in a release.

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking

    The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking The COVID-19 pandemic changed how we work—forever. In fact, a 2021 report by McKinsey found that the pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, e-commerce, and automation, with as many ... The post The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 4 Sources of Income for Your Retirement

    Generating income without going to work can be a murky concept. Here's four ways it might happen.

  • Why businesses are still furiously hiring, even as a downturn looms

    A shake-up in the labour market gives the upper hand to job applicants

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Natural gas prices slide amid Gazprom and Siemens Energy clash over Nord Stream 1 maintenance

    US oil prices rose but gas prices slumped on Tuesday in tandem with a clash between Gazprom and Siemens Energy over repair work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

  • Oil Prices Erase Gains Despite Surprise OPEC+ Production Cut

    Oil prices erased Monday's initial gains despite OPEC+ unexpectedly agreeing to trim production quotas. This may have little impact on output.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Growth Beyond Digital Ad Business?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Europe power firms need 1.5 trillion euros in margin calls, Equinor says

    LONDON (Reuters) -European energy companies need at least 1.5 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) to cover the cost of their exposure to soaring gas prices, Norwegian energy group Equinor has estimated, and that does not include firms in Britain. Several European countries are providing billions of euros in support to power suppliers caught out by extra collateral payments on their trades - known as margin calls - but Equinor's estimate suggests such support is a fraction of the overall bill. Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before they supply the power.