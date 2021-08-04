U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,929.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,050.25
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.30
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.61
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.27
    -1.19 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1200
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,897.76
    -536.91 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.77
    -17.67 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.11
    +23.39 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity

KellyOCG
·4 min read

  • 52% of senior business leaders in the UK say that their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy only “pays lip service to supporting talent from underrepresented groups,” according to the KellyOCG Global Workforce Agility Report 2021.

  • Two-thirds (66%) of UK firms say they have programmes that support progression and development of talent from underrepresented groups once they’re in roles – well below the global average of 74%.

  • Only 44% of UK businesses are tracking the success of their programmes to remove barriers that prevent underrepresented groups from accessing the right work – the lowest percentage from the 13 countries surveyed.

LONDON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its new 2021 Global Workforce Agility Report, workforce solutions provider KellyOCG, reveals that UK businesses are still not doing enough to remove barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented groups, and that they are falling behind international counterparts. Underrepresented groups are racially, ethnically, or culturally distinct groups that are not in the larger majority.

More than half of senior business leaders surveyed in the UK (52%) say their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy only “pays lip service to supporting talent from underrepresented groups and doesn't provide any helpful support in practice.”

Falling short on DEI

This viewpoint – that businesses are only paying lip service to supporting workforce diversity – is backed up by other data points in the study, painting a clear picture of UK businesses falling behind their global counterparts when it comes to paying attention to, or being transparent about, whether their DEI initiatives are having any real impact.

Only two-thirds (66%) of UK firms say they have programmes that support progression and development of underrepresented groups once they are in the job – well below the global average of 74%.

Similarly, only 44% of UK businesses are tracking or reporting on the success of programmes that remove barriers preventing underrepresented groups from accessing the work in the first place – the lowest out of all major countries surveyed.

These figures demonstrate that leaders are not just perceiving that their businesses are falling short; it’s a reality and there is much room for improvement.

Going the extra mile

The study highlights that UK businesses are not going beyond the bare minimum when it comes to DEI.

More than half (51%) of UK executives say their organisations aren't doing enough to create an inclusive culture for underrepresented groups.

The data also shows the UK is falling behind its global counterparts in terms of providing employee training on how to identify and report non-inclusive/discriminatory behaviours (62% of organisations in the UK say they provide such training vs 73% globally).

And nearly two-thirds (61%) say their business could have done more to support talent from underrepresented groups during the pandemic.

A cause for optimism

The research did, however, uncover a group of business leaders who are improving DEI and noticing the business benefits. This group, dubbed the ‘Vanguards’, has shown that an effective DEI strategy has improved employee motivation, boosted the ability to innovate, and increased employee satisfaction and loyalty over the past 12 months.

The report shows that these ‘Vanguards’ share common approaches to their DEI strategies, providing a blueprint for other firms looking to improve their DEI credentials:

  • Programmes to attract and support the career progression of women and candidates from underrepresented groups

  • DEI training and incentives for leaders

  • Clear channels to report discrimination

  • Measurable goals and objectives to track DEI outcomes

  • Transparent processes for reporting on the impact of the strategy against DEI goals and objectives

  • Fully developed DEI strategies in place for both permanent and contingent talent

  • Active programmes to monitor the DEI policies of recruitment providers

Sam Smith, Vice President and Managing Director, Kelly OCG EMEA, commented: “Whilst huge progress has been made on the DEI agenda in boardrooms around the country in recent years, it is clear that many business leaders are still nervous about how their efforts to develop diverse and inclusive workforces are translating to actual change. The reality is that these failings negatively impact employee productivity, engagement, and retention.

“The positive news is that even those businesses that are falling short, are recognising it. Once the need for change has been accepted, there is now a clear pathway to addressing these issues, offering a chance for the UK to get back on a level footing. The global data uncovered an elite group of organisations – which we call the ‘Vanguards’ – which have seen employee wellbeing and productivity improve, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. All these organisations consider a well-planned DEI strategy that is implemented fully across their workforce, and measured against its objectives, to be a priority, and it is now time for that prioritisation to extend into all businesses in the UK.”

Notes to editors:

  • About KellyOCG: KellyOCG® connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization’s unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what’s next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

  • About the survey: KellyOCG surveyed over 1,000 senior executives, 20% of whom are in C-suite or board member roles, across 13 countries – Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and US – and 10 industries. In the UK, the survey covered 89 senior business leaders across the country, including at C-suite and Board level.

  • About the report: To read the full report and additional insights please click here.

CONTACT: Media Enquiries: Ben Walters T: 07971678632 E: ben.walters@fleishman.com Caitlin Whyte T: 07887434381 E: caitlin.whyte@fleishman.com


Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • U.S. oil drops for 3rd day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand

    U.S. oil prices fell for a third day on Wednesday while Brent futures were largely unchanged on mounting concerns that the increasing spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in top consuming countries will cut fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 7 cents, or 0.1, to $70.49 a barrel, as of 0647 GMT. Brent crude oil futures added 1 cent to $72.42 a barrel.

  • Bakkt, Quiznos Sandwich Chain to Launch Bitcoin Payment Pilot

    The crypto exchange and Quiznos will allow customers at select Denver locations to purchase items with the cryptocurrency.

  • Why This Longtime Asia Investor Thinks the Reaction to China’s Crackdown Is Overblown

    Barron's spoke with Matthews Asia's Robert Horrocks about China's latest regulatory moves, the VIE structure, and what the latest moves mean for China's views on private enterprises.

  • 15 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable gas companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the natural gas sector’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas accounts […]

  • Blizzard’s Top HR Guy Out Following Lawsuit And Widespread Criticism

    Another top manager at Blizzard Entertainment has left in the wake of a California lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination at parent company Activision Blizzard. Following the news that Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepped down earlier today to “pursue new opportunities,” the company confirmed that Blizzard’s head of HR has also moved on.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • Crypto ‘Wild West’ Needs Stronger Investor Protection, SEC Chief Says

    The Securities and Exchange Commission will regulate cryptocurrency markets to the maximum extent possible, Chairman Gary Gensler said, as he called on Congress to grant the agency more authority and resources to regulate the sector.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted a record quarterly profit on Wednesday and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit estimate as pandemic-hit sales rebounded, but the automakers saw no end in sight to the global chip shortage. Japan's top-two automakers joined a host of global car makers, including BMW and Stellantis, in warning that the shortage in chips was likely to persist, as post-lockdown auto demand booms in markets such as the United States. Toyota shares fell 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending losses from the morning session, with some investors disappointed that the company had not lifted its profit guidance.