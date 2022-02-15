U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Majority of Younger Workers Have No Plans to Pursue a Manufacturing Career in 2022, According to JMJ Phillip Executive Search Manufacturing Outlook Survey

·2 min read

DETROIT, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2022 Manufacturing Sector Outlook Survey from JMJ Phillip Executive Search, manufacturing faces a potential labor crisis, with 63.6 of professionals aged 18 to 44 indicating they will not take a job in the manufacturing sector in 2022.

JMJ Phillip is a global executive search firm specializing in the manufacturing, supply chain and technology sectors.
Additional key findings from the JMJ Phillip survey include:

  • As the priorities and values of younger workers continue to evolve, 50.6% of respondents indicate that they do not want to pursue a manufacturing career because it doesn't fit their passion.

  • Despite an unwillingness to accept a job in manufacturing, 58.6% of respondents believe there are good jobs available in this sector.

  • There is a silver lining in the data, with more than 80% of respondents having a neutral or positive outlook on the manufacturing sector for the next five years.

"There is a stereotype among younger workers that the manufacturing sector is declining. The pandemic exacerbated this even further with ongoing supply chain issues and manufacturing bottlenecks," said Dennis Theodorou, managing director at JMJ Phillip Executive Search. "As it deals with an aging workforce, the manufacturing sector must work to position itself as an attractive arena for younger workers to achieve financial security and career growth."

The JMJ Phillip survey also finds that peripheral industries are not any more attractive to younger workers, with 58% of respondents unwilling to take a corporate supply chain or logistics job in 2022.

"Younger workers today are changing their expectations of the workplace," continued Theodorou. "The manufacturing sector must keep up with this by offering excitement, opportunities for career development, professional growth and innovation. While our data does indicate a more positive outlook long term, there is immediate work that needs to happen to correct current perceptions."

The JMJ Phillip 2022 Manufacturing Sector Outlook Survey was conducted in January 2022 and surveyed approximately 500 U.S. workers aged 18-44. Respondents represent all 50 U.S. states, focusing on the major metros in each state. To view the complete survey findings, visit jmjphillip.com.

ABOUT JMJ Phillip Executive Search

JMJ Phillip is a global executive search firm specializing in the manufacturing, supply chain and technology sectors. Headquartered in Detroit, Mich. and Chicago, Ill., the firm has executed searches across the nation and partnered with companies located in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and India to find top-seeded talent in the United States and abroad. For more information, visit jmjphillip.com.

Contact:
Amy Wilczynski
586.945.1250
amywpr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/majority-of-younger-workers-have-no-plans-to-pursue-a-manufacturing-career-in-2022-according-to-jmj-phillip-executive-search-manufacturing-outlook-survey-301482180.html

SOURCE JMJ Phillip Executive Search

