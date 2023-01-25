MAJR Products Releases Free CAD Tool for RFI and EMI Shielding Ventilation Panel Design

'No Experience Necessary' CAD Tool Enables Designers and System Integrators to Create Drawings for Standard RFI and EMI Shielding Ventilation Panels

MAJR Products CAD Tool for EMI Shielding Vent Panel Design

MAJR Products CAD Tool for EMI Shielding Vent Panel Design

SAEGERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAJR Products Corp., an internationally recognized manufacturing leader in EMI and RFI shielding products, has announced the release of its free online ventilation panel CAD design tool. The tool is available to help EMI, RFI, military, and mechanical engineers quickly and easily specify and design all aspects of any required shielded ventilation panels.

The online tool is also available for system integrators and manufacturers of SCIFs, computer racks, electronics enclosures, etc. No previous CAD experience is required to use the app.

The company announced that the tool is available for use on its website at: https://www.majr.com/technical-information/free-cad-tool-emi-rfi-shielded-ventilation-panels/

The app was intended to simplify and automate the laborious process involved in designing and specifying ventilation panels for EMI and RFI-sensitive applications, like Special Compartmented Information Facilities, aka SCIFs.

The company is offering this tool to enable designers and system integrators to quickly create CAD Drawings for standard EMI/RFI shielded ventilation panels, a task that can be engineering-cycle-intensive and time-consuming without the app.

The company stated that the CAD tool will help its users save time and expenses while generating schematics and drawings quickly and accurately. The tool will also simplify the component specification and procurement process, ensuring that projects are not delayed due to the specification of non-standard RFI/EMI shielded ventilation products with long lead times.

The online app is easy to use and does not require prior CAD experience. Designers and engineers simply go to the MAJR Products CAD tool online and choose the selectable data points from an intuitive list. The app will auto-populate the rest of the fields and create a CAD file that designers can then plug into their assembly drawings and store for future reference.

Story continues

VP of Sales, Mark Stoner, was quoted saying, "Everything we do at MAJR Products is designed to make life easier for our clients. This tool is just the latest addition to our online resources."

About the company:

MAJR Products is a veteran-owned small business located in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading manufacturer of EMI/RFI gaskets, shielding, and ventilation panel products with over 25 years of experience designing and developing solutions for RFI and EMI-sensitive applications. The company can be reached on its website at https://www.majr.com/contact/.

Contact Information:

Mark Stoner

Vice President, Sales

mark@majr.com

949-391-8397



Brian Hester

Operations Officer

brian@majr.com

814-763-321



Related Images













Image 1: MAJR Products CAD Tool for EMI Shielding Vent Panel Design





This tool allows an EMC engineer to design an RFI/EMI Shielding Vent panel without CAD skills.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



