This Maker of Electric-Vehicle Chargers Is in Serious Trouble

Tritium

Tritium Charging reveals in court filings that it is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent, and has appointed voluntary administrators from KPMG.

The Australian-based maker of electric-vehicle chargers, launched in 2001, has recently moved one of its production facilities to Tennessee.

Tritium has provided some 13,000 chargers in 47 countries, making the potential of a production halt a serious dilemma for existing owners of chargers when it comes to parts and maintenance.

One thing we've learned about EV-related startups in this decade is that it's entirely possible to have built products for years and to suddenly run into financial headwinds strong enough to threaten the entire business. And this applies not only to makers of EV cars, but also related hardware.

Maker of EV fast-chargers Tritium DCFC Limited, founded in Australia in 2001, now faces insolvency after receiving a delisting determination on NASDAQ a month ago based on a claimed non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

On April 18 the company notified NASDAQ that it had appointed voluntary administrators from KPMG under the Australian Corporations Act 2001 for the company and its three Australian subsidiaries. Tritium said the company was insolvent or likely to become insolvent.

A sale of its business and assets by the administrators now looms ahead.

This development was not sudden, as Tritium's stock price had effectively collapsed between August and October 2023, falling from the $300 mark to about $40 by late October. For most of March of 2024 it had been trading below the $20 level.

Behind the collapse of its stock was the deteriorating financial environment of Tritium's operations in Australia. Recently Tritium moved one of its manufacturing facilities to the US, specifically to the state of Tennessee, in search of more favorable manufacturing incentives.

It also closed one of its facilities in Australia last year.

"Tritium's fast chargers will be manufactured at its state-of-the-art factory in Lebanon, Tennessee, which also exports chargers to Europe and the Asia Pacific region. With an expansion capacity to produce up to 30,000 units per year, Tritium's fast charger factory is one of the largest in the world," the company noted in 2023, having also received a $10.5 million award for 48 Tritium fast-chargers in the state.

As part of the move of its manufacturing to Tennessee in 2022, the company also made plans to source most of its components from US suppliers.

But its revenue outlook barely improved amid the costs of moving to the US. A number of investment opportunities also appear to have been missed. In recent months the company had been looking for large outside investors.



Story continues

Tritium's insolvency could pose quite a few problems for EV charging networks all over the world, based on the company's significant market share. Tritium reported it had supplied DC fast-chargers to networks in some 47 countries, spanning some 13,000 individual chargers.



A possible collapse of its manufacturing operations could effectively strand its hardware, leaving chargers without parts and software support. Such a scenario would affect not only public charging networks, but also private ones used by various fleets of commercial EVs.

The next few weeks should determine Tritium's trajectory amid crucial hardware upgrades taking place in the US, as several automakers and EV networks move to adopt NACS.

Will a shortage of reliable charging infrastructure continue to hold back EV adoption in the coming years, or are other factors like EV costs more significant in the short term? Let us know in the comments.