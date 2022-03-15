U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,172.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,920.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,062.50
    +17.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.40
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.60
    -7.41 (-7.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.00
    -31.80 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    -0.43 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.21
    +1.46 (+4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0050 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8790
    -0.3030 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,652.83
    -297.52 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.08
    +2.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.68
    -65.79 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

MakerDAO Stablecoin Review: 2022 Crypto Beginner’s MKR & DAI Token Guide Launch

Daiflash
·3 min read

With financial markets still in turmoil following the uncertainty of the pandemic era, interest in cryptocurrency is running high. In light of this, a news and information site dedicated to digital currency releases a new report on stablecoin.

London,United Kingdom, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Daiflash.com has launched “What Is MakerDAO Stablecoin?” – a new 2022 guide for crypto beginners, exploring DAI, the latest decentralized currency built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Readers benefit from detailed insight into how DAI tokens work and ways in which they can invest for themselves.


More details can be found at https://daiflash.com/what-is-makerdao-stablecoin-2022-crypto-beginners-guide-to-multi-collateral-loans-with-mkr-dai-token-on-oasis


The new guide is authored by Chris Munch – a respected digital entrepreneur and cryptocurrency expert. The article outlines the history of stablecoin and why DAI represents a departure from earlier iterations such as Demini Colin, USDC, and PAX.
According to Yahoo, there were approximately 5.5 DAI in circulation as of July 2021. DAI’s value is ‘soft-pegged’ to the value of US dollar and is made by taking out a loan on the MakerDAO platform. When its price dips below the one dollar level, MakerDAO increases interest rates as an incentive to customers to return their DAI and close their loans. The company destroys the returned DAI, keeping supply limited. This, in turn, drives the price back up. A similar mechanism is enacted in reverse when DAI’s value exceeds one dollar.


Daiflash’s article explains that DAI has undergone a steady growth in usage and market capitalization since its creation in 2013. Furthermore, it is unique among stablecoins in that it does not rely on collateral held by a company. Instead, the process is controlled via smart contracts relating to Collateral Debt Positions taken out with MakerDAO.


According to Munch, among the many benefits of DAI crypto is low-cost remittance, enabling rapid and inexpensive purchasing of goods, services, and overseas transfers with minimal gas fees incurred.
Other advantages include no minimum deposit requirement and no geographical or liquidity restrictions. The Maker DAO platform also provides complete transparency for every event and transaction that happens. In addition, users can generate more DAI by storing surplus collateral in Maker vaults.


The article also discusses why the stability that comes with the DAI coin makes a refreshing change for crypto financiers in a market characterized by volatility and sudden price fluctuations.


Author Chris Munch writes, “This beginner’s guide will teach you how to invest in MakerDAO and how DAI works so you can make the most of your money.”


With its latest report on MakerDAO and the emerging stablecoin market, Daiflash.com continues to make cryptocurrency accessible to the masses.


For more information, please visit https://daiflash.com/what-is-makerdao-stablecoin-2022-crypto-beginners-guide-to-multi-collateral-loans-with-mkr-dai-token-on-oasis


Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


Website: https://daiflash.com/

CONTACT: Name: Rocio Martinez Email: rochi@ampifire.com Organization: Daiflash Address: 15 Harwood Rd, London, England SW6 4QP, United Kingdom


Recommended Stories

  • Binance signs Memorandum of Understanding to explore acquisition of Sim;paul Investimentos in Brazil

    Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the acquisition of Sim;paul Investimentos, a Brazilian securities brokerage firm, authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The move is intended to further develop the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem in Brazil.

  • Tencent stock dives on potential fine, Obama tests positive for COVID, Elon Musk won't sell crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down top headlines, including reported money-laundering on Tencent, former President Barack Obama testing positive for COVID-19, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying he backs 'physical' investments but not selling crypto.

  • Bitcoin: EU votes against crypto ban

    The European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee voted against a proof-of-work ban.

  • U.S. ‘will not allow’ lifeline to Russia -Sullivan

    STORY: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Beijing that they would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Sullivan’s comments come as he is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday.In comments to CNN, Sullivan said that the United States believed China was aware that Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the invasion took place - although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned.Now, according to Sullivan, Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred.He added (quote):“We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world."Meanwhile, Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions.Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a 'special military operation.'Russia and China have tightened cooperation in recent times as both have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues. Beijing has not condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and does not call it an invasion, but it has urged a negotiated solution.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the country’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to its lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Bitcoin Worth $1.2B Leaves Coinbase in a Sign of Persistent Institutional Adoption

    A total of 31,130 bitcoin left Coinbase last week, the highest single-week outflow since 2017.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more t

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Euro rises on hopes of progress in Ukraine peace talks

    The euro rose on Tuesday on hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia despite soaring COVID-19 cases in China dampening risk appetite. Further talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to ease the crisis were expected on Tuesday after discussions via video ended with no new progress announced. Brent futures extended losses on Tuesday, sliding to a two-week low as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine eased fears of further supply disruptions.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.