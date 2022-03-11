U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.39
    +2.87 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,340.77
    +166.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,075.22
    -54.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.15
    -5.52 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.53
    +2.51 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -19.40 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0958
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0060
    -0.0050 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.9200
    +0.7900 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,211.02
    +23.89 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.89
    +14.95 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.12
    +60.03 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Makers Fund-backed virtual social app MEW woos comic fans in the US

Rita Liao
·3 min read

Raven Gao didn't set up virtual social platform MEW to ride the metaverse wave. He began working on MEW in mid-2019 with a Tencent veteran because he wanted to build a virtual safe haven for socially awkward introverts like himself.

MEW's interface can be perplexing for many people at first glance. The lingo and aesthetics of the app have a clear appeal to fans of the anime, comic and gaming (ACG) subculture, Gao remarked. Cute anime-style images and creamy colors embelish the app and command buttons use terms more familiar to ACG fans. Rather than "signup", MEW calls it "create your traveling file." Users interact through interest-based hubs dubbed "strongholds" managed by other users, a design similar to that of Discord. Even the app's name MEW, which is short for "Members of the Excellent World," exudes an air of camaraderie for fantasy lovers.

The first iteration of Mew launched in mid-2020 and its reach today is still limited. Several tens of thousands of users are active daily, though they spend a long time — 100 minutes on average -- dwelling in interest hubs oriented around the usual suspects like games, movies, anime, but also more universal topics like self-improvement and football.

Silicon Valley's Makers Fund took a leap of faith in Gao in early 2020 when most Chinese investors thought the founder was "out of his mind" trying to build a new social network at a time the industry was dominated by giants like Tencent. In 2021, when "metaverse" became all the rage in both the U.S. and China, Troph, the parent company of MEW, suddenly found itself being coveted by investors at home.

Troph took on more funding from China's 5Y Capital and Zoo Capital late last year, bringing its total capital raised to date to nearly $10 million. The company has not previously announced its funding amount.

Image Credits: Screenshots of the MEW app

The world today has no shortage of startups claiming to be building virtual worlds and metaverses. But some of these products are "simply an avartar-based social platform mimicking the real world" while others are just "games with some social property," Gao argued.

MEW, in contrast, wants people to live out their "alter ego" online with complete honesty and comfort.

Gao believes he has the right partner to carry out this vision. His co-founder Qiang Li spent five years at Tencent’s QQ, the most popular social network in China's PC era, where he led a front-end team building the messenger's iPad version. Even today, QQ, with its many gamified features, remains largely popular among Chinese youngsters.

MEW hasn’t started monetizing but Gao hopes to derive new forms of monetization beyond the conventional types for social networks like advertising, subscriptions, and donation, by involving its users and sharing potential income with them.

"We want to explore a model in which the users who make contributions to our product can share the rewards," said Gao.

Blockchain naturally comes to mind as a potential incentive mechanism. But Gao said in the short run, the company won’t issue any coin offering or adopt blockchain.

Troph's goal this year is to expand to the US, capturing a similar game- and anime-loving demographic as it has in China. The company has around 30 staff in China now and is actively hiring in the US.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

    Nokia is in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three sources familiar with the matter said. The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in India's capital Delhi, the sources said. Telecom operators in India have been reducing their dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose to replace the Chinese company as supplier.

  • Panasonic Readies New Battery Tesla Sees as Key to $25,000 EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. is gearing up to become a major manufacturer of a new, more powerful battery championed by Tesla Inc. that the Japanese electronics maker says meets the demands of its high-flying customer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina

  • Should you get Apple's new iPhone SE?

    Apple has debuted a new iPhone SE with the company's latest smartphone processor and improved camera for $429. Should you get it?

  • UK's financial regulator orders shutdown of all Bitcoin ATMs

    All cryptocurrency ATMs in the UK are illegal, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

  • Should You Buy the Dip In This Top Automotive Chip Company?

    Starting with model year 2024, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) DRIVE Orin chip and sensor system will be available for use among automakers. One of them is small chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). After more than doubling its stock price over the last three years (which includes the recent 60%-plus sell-off from all-time highs), Ambarella is putting up solid numbers as its computer vision chips find their way into more automaker technology designs.

  • Best Cybersecurity ETFs for Q2 2022

    The global cybersecurity market is expected to expand at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% through 2028, as cybercrime and cyberattacks affect more individuals, companies, and governments.

  • Spotify Sees 1.5M Subscriber Cancelations Amid Russia War, Impact of Joe Rogan Controversy Minimal, CFO Indicates

    Spotify has suspended premium service in Russia after the country launched its war on Ukraine — a move that the audio streaming powerhouse expects to result in a loss of about 1.5 million paying customers in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to Spotify CFO Paul Vogel, who spoke at Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, […]

  • Netflix CFO Lays Out Path to 500 Million Subscribers

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has been under pressure lately. The company thrived at the pandemic onset when hundreds of millions of folks rushed to join streaming services while they were encouraged to stay home. Simultaneously, several production studios launched their own streaming services in response to the surging customer demand.

  • Feast your eyes on the new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

    Check out our hands-on pictures of the green iPhone 13 mini and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro, as well as some other green phones.

  • Nomad’s new MagSafe charger looks like floating glass — and it's the perfect desk or nightstand accessory

    While most tech accessory brands rushed to release their MagSafe products, Nomad took its time to design this masterpiece.

  • Russian space agency boss compares Zuckerberg and Dorsey to Nazis after Facebook and Instagram policy change

    Facebook will now allow praise of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion ‘strictly in the context of defending Ukraine’

  • Netflix hikes subscription price by a staggering 17%

    Basic and standard packages will go up by £1 per month

  • What Chipotle tells us about corporate America's remarkable pandemic-era adaptability

    Businesses across all industries made all sorts of changes in order to remain in operation while adapting to incredibly challenging new realities.

  • Huawei’s Software Business Booms, as Its 5G Sales Suffer

    The U.S. has blocked the company’s acquisition of many advanced chips. So it has shifted its focus to products that don’t require as many foreign chips.

  • Russia Asks Court to Label Facebook, Instagram as ‘Extremist’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian prosecutors have asked a court to ban Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram as “extremist,” Interfax reported, the latest move in a growing crackdown on social networks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens

  • Twitter names new leaders of consumer unit in push to add users

    Twitter Inc named three new leaders in its consumer division on Thursday to oversee development of new features and services as it races to reach 315 million daily users by the end of 2023, up from 217 million now. Over the past year, Twitter has added features such as Spaces, an audio-only chat, and Communities, to let users group around common interests such as music, in its biggest effort yet to expand beyond the 280-character posts the site is known for. Jay Sullivan, a former product director at the virtual and augmented reality unit of Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, will become Twitter's vice president of consumer products, Kayvon Beykpour, the unit's general manager, said on Twitter.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Xiaomi, Oppo in Talks With India Firms to Make Phones for Export

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of China’s largest smartphone brands have opened discussions with Indian manufacturers about making phones locally for global export, a concrete step toward establishing the country as a hub for electronics production.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering

  • Denon's Home Subwoofer lets you create a wireless 5.1 surround sound system

    High-end HiFi manufacturer Denon has unveiled the wireless Denon Home Subwoofer that brings extra bass to its wireless Home speaker lineup.

  • Microsoft’s Return Puts Focus on Workers Who Are Skipping the Office

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has begun calling employees back to its headquarters in recent weeks, but its return-to-office strategy hinges on hybrid work. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersFro