What Makes Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) an Attractive Investment Opportunity?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter the fund returned 9.15% (net), compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. For the year, the fund returned 15.96% (net) compared to 18.66% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) offers workforce solutions. On March 20, 2024, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) stock closed at $49.59 per share. One-month return of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was 7.43%, and its shares gained 37.10% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has a market capitalization of $1.943 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In other trading, we initiated a position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE), which provides postsecondary education, focused primarily on nursing and similar health professions such as veterinarians and doctors. Formerly DeVry Education, a new management team divested nearly all the past for-profit education operations and pivoted to several areas within Health Care. Having met with the new team and watched the transformation over the past few years, we believe Adtalem is at an inflection point for growth in enrollments and profitability."

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was held by 22 hedge fund portfolios, up from 19 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in another article and shared Ariel Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

