What Makes Adyen (ADYEY) a Lucrative Investment?

Rowan Street Capital, an investment management company, released its 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The year 2023 proved to be a successful one for the fund as it recorded a net gain of +102.6%. In 2023, Meta Platforms (+194%), Spotify (+138%), Trade Desk (+60%), and Shopify (+124%) were the main contributors to the outperformance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Rowan Street Capital featured stocks such as Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) in its 2023 yearly letter. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) is a payments platform. On January 26, 2024, Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) stock closed at $12.56 per share. One-month return of Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) was -2.54%, and its shares lost 15.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) has a market capitalization of $38.978 billion.

Rowan Street Capital stated the following regarding Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) in its 2023 annual investor letter:

"New Position: Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY): Netherlands-based Adyen is arguably the best-run payments company in the world! Adyen is a financial technology platform which offers end-to-end payment services to big enterprises and also to SMBs through partnerships. They have one unique solution. They build everything themselves. They have 27 offices all over the world. They are publicly-listed in Amsterdam. Below is an example of their impressive list of clients: We have been watching and admiring Adyen as a company from the sidelines for the past couple of years. Its stock price has skyrocketed +300% from its COVID lows of March 2020 until its peak of 2021, followed by a -75% collapse in the stock that bottomed out in the summer of 2023 (see chart below):..” (Click here to read the full text)

Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 2 hedge fund portfolios held Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) at the end of third quarter which was 2 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

