What Makes Alcon (ALC) an Investment Opportunity Now?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market’s increased concentration on generative AI pushed the mega-cap growth stocks to outperform in the quarter. The strategy outperformed its benchmark the Russell 1000 Growth Index through a high-beta-driven period of mega-cap dominance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of eye care products. On July 7, 2023, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) stock closed at $80.70 per share. One-month return of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) was 2.50%, and its shares gained 14.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has a market capitalization of $39.688 billion.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Supporting our widely-held names in the second quarter were solid contributions in health care, where we benefited from an overweight to medical device stocks Intuitive Surgical and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) which moved higher on signs of improving procedure growth. Supply chain headwinds and labor shortage bottlenecks are now easing while ambulatory surgery centers are adding more surgery hours, which should be a boon to these stocks as well as to orthopedic and spine surgery products specialist Stryker."

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) at the end of first quarter which was 26 in the previous quarter.

