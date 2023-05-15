What Makes Amazon.com (AMZN) an Attractive Investment?

Arch Capital Management, an investment advisory firm, released its first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm is more focused on finding deep-value stocks. The start of 2023 was fine for the fund, and it gained 9.4% year-to-date compared to 7.5% for the S&P 500 Total Return Index. The cumulative returns of the fund since inception in 2021 is (26.1%) compared to the 14.5% return for the Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Arch Capital highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On May 12, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $110.26 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 7.32%, and its shares lost 0.50% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.131 trillion.

Arch Capital made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Replacing our Wix investment is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), a company we are sure you have heard of before. We believe the company’s long-term growth runway, profit potential, and competitive advantages were being vastly underrated in early January when its market cap was well below $1 trillion. We think early January was one of those rare times you could buy a special business like Amazon at a discounted valuation. Our hope is that – if we are right about its competitive advantages in retail and cloud computing – our Amazon stake will end up being a permanent holding in the limited partnership."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in 2nd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 240 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 269 in the previous quarter.

