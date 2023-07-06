What Makes Amazon.com (AMZN) an Attractive Long-Term Investment?

Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. The goal of the firm is to balance and avoid dependence on any single position by ensuring sufficient allocation that results in successful investments that can meaningfully contribute to overall returns. The firm withholds the performance report until the next quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Alphyn Capital Management highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On July 5, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $130.38 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 4.93%, and its shares gained 12.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $ 1.338 trillion.

Alphyn Capital Management made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“In my 2002 Q4 letter, I outlined quantitative reasoning for why I believe the company’s financials mask its true earnings power. More qualitatively, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to make strategic strides that enhance its appeal as an investment. Firstly, Amazon’s willingness to streamline costs and shutter underperforming initiatives demonstrates prudent financial management. The company’s overhaul of its fulfillment network, transitioning from a national to a regional model, will improve efficiency and delivery speed, resulting in lower costs and increased customer satisfaction, both critical drivers of revenue growth. Second, Amazon’s unparalleled scale, leading e-commerce platform position, and technology investments attract advertisers eager to engage with its vast customer base and provide consumers with highly targeted ads. This strategy has propelled Amazon’s advertising business to surpass broader market trends. Finally, Amazon remains a long-term growth entity. With retail, 80% of shopping is still offline, and Amazon has been steadily expanding its business sales (currently at $35 billion) and international presence. With AWS, despite near-term conservative enterprise spending, 90% of global IT spending remains on-premise. With other bets, Amazon has ambitious forays into diverse sectors such as grocery, healthcare, and satellite internet connectivity.”

Photo by Sunrise King on Unsplash

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in second position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 243 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 240 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in another article and shared the list of most profitable websites in the world.

