What Makes Amazon.com (AMZN) a Powerful Investment?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all gained positive returns and outperformed their respective benchmark indexes in the first quarter. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 14.0% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 8.1% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.4% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 20.4%, and the All-Cap Composite returned 16.8% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On May 5, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $105.65 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 3.52%, and its shares lost 7.94% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.084 trillion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Additionally, Skyworks Solutions, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and TransDigm Group were all material contributors during the quarter. We have discussed these companies at length in prior letters. Despite slowing growth and macro headwinds, Amazon experienced revenue growth in all three segments: AWS, Advertising, and Retail. Amazon is also addressing its cost structure to better align with its slower growth rates. We believe Amazon is a dominant, world-class company with powerful secular tailwinds. All three of these companies are executing well, their theses are intact, and we are pleased to own them at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in 2nd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 240 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 269 in the previous quarter.

