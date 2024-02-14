What Makes Best Buy (BBY) an Investment Choice?

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released the “Mairs & Power Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Mairs & Power Growth Fund beat the S&P 500 TR Index in 2023 and produced solid results. The fund returned 27.70% in 2023 compared to a 26.29% return for the index. Additionally, the Growth Fund beat its peer group according to the Morningstar Core Index, which increased by 22.13%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Growth Fund featured stocks such as Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota, Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is a retailer of technology products. On February 13, 2024, Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) stock closed at $72.90 per share. One-month return of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was 1.45%, and its shares lost 17.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has a market capitalization of $15.702 billion.

Mairs & Power Growth Fund stated the following regarding Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We added two smaller positions to the portfolio in the fourth quarter as well—Piper Sandler (PIPR) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)--both of which are Minnesota-based. We also initiated a position in Best Buy, a leading electronics retailer with more than 1,000 stores nationwide. We’ve been impressed with management’s ability to navigate a difficult retail landscape, gaining share amongst its offline competitors. The consumer electronics market is suffering from a spending hangover after the Pandemic, but we are starting to see green shoots of a recovery; in the meantime, Best Buy offers a 5% dividend."

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) at the end of third quarter which was 31 in the previous quarter.

