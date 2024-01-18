What Makes Colliers International Group (CIGI) a Strong Investment?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. All five investing strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks and produced strong double-digit annual returns that were far higher than inflation. Additionally, the firm is happy with the fourth quarter's outcomes. All of the investment strategies produced double-digit returns and all of them except Small Cap beat their respective benchmarks. In the quarter, the fund’s Large Cap Composite returned 18.4% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 13.0% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 19.8% (net), and the All-Cap Composite returned 18.5% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners featured stocks such as Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is a commercial real estate professional and investment management services provider. On January 17, 2024, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) stock closed at $109.57 per share. One-month return of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) was -9.24%, and its shares gained 8.66% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has a market capitalization of $5.339 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners stated the following regarding Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is a commercial real estate services and investment business. The company’s fundamentals have continued to hold up well despite the challenging market and interest rate environment. We like the business because of the diversification of its earnings, which provides stability to an otherwise cyclical business, and its asset light business model produces solid free cash flow. Additionally, Colliers is run by a very capable and well aligned management team."

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is not our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) at the end of third quarter which was 18 in the previous quarter.

