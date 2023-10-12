What makes these companies the Top Workplaces in Louisville? Here's what employees say

Top Workplaces 2023 logo

Do you work for one of the Top Workplaces in the Louisville area?

If so, that often means you love your job, the "environment is welcoming and everyone works together well," and "the company is passionate about values and doing right."

That's how many workers responded to an anonymous survey used to determine the best places to work in the Louisville area.

In 2021, The Courier Journal revived its Top Workplaces program, which celebrates employers that are going above and beyond to support their employees. Top Workplaces is a partnership with Energage, which has spent more than 16 years researching employers with highly engaged workforces. It surveys employees of nominated companies and organizations about their workplace cultures. That data is then used to help others improve people's work lives.

This year the Top Workplaces program has 21 Louisville-area winners across three categories: Large (300 or more employees): midsize (150-299) and small (less than 150).

In addition, there are numerous special award winners, including leadership awards given to Mary Haynes with Nazareth Home, Mark Schaerrer with Verisys Corporation, and Ryan Miranda with Miranda Construction.

This year, Energage's survey found many workers in the Louisville area are getting the training they need to succeed, are able to add value to their community and are enjoying a hybrid work environment for better work-life balance.

At Nazareth Home, which was named the No. 1 Top Workplace among large employers, workers expressed common themes about why they love their jobs: feeling supported in and appreciated for the work they do, working among people with positive attitudes and knowing their work makes a difference.

"I feel like what I do is important. I don't consider it a job but something that I love getting up every day and doing ... I love the atmosphere at Nazareth Home," one respondent said.

"I have the autonomy to do the best in my job and feel like I've made a significant impact on what we do," another wrote.

At HealthyEquity, Inc., the No. 1 Top Workplace among mid-size employers, several respondents used phrases like "believe in the mission," and "feel like management values its employees."

"I feel like I am an important part of a team. I am encouraged to push myself to take on new and challenging opportunities. I feel respected and valued," one respondent wrote.

And at Kyana Packaging Solutions, the No. 1 Top Workplace among small employers, the common theme was "enjoying the work."

"I love my job because it's endlessly challenging, stimulating, and satisfying," one employee wrote.

Congratulations to all of the 2023 Top Workplace winners, who set the bar high for the future of Louisville's business industry.

