What Makes Endava plc (DAVA) an Investment Choice Now?

White Falcon Capital Management, an investment fund manager, released its second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund was up 6.9% compared to the S&P 500 (CAD), the MSCI All Country (CAD), and the S&P TSX’s returns of 6.5%, 3.9%, and 1.2%, respectively. In the second quarter, the portfolio benefited from the rise in technology stocks. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

White Falcon Capital Management highlighted stocks like Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a technology services provider. On July 17, 2023, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) stock closed at $58.93 per share. One-month return of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was 9.19%, and its shares lost 31.47% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has a market capitalization of $3.354 billion.

White Falcon Capital Management made the following comment about Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We have increased our position in EPAM and our conviction in the future of the IT services space has led us to a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA). Endava is a UK based company that, like EPAM, provides digital transformation consulting, agile software development and various automation solutions to clients all over the world."

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) at the end of first quarter which was 14 in the previous quarter.

