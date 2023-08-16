What Makes Endava plc (DAVA) an Investment Bet?

Argosy Investors, an investment management company, released its second-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P 500 returned 8.7% during the second quarter. The fund ended the quarter with 52% of the portfolio in cash and equivalents. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Argosy Investors highlighted stocks like Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a technology services provider. On August 15, 2023, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) stock closed at $47.05 per share. One-month return of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was -21.82%, and its shares lost 56.64% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has a market capitalization of $2.678 billion.

Argosy Investors made the following comment about Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In other news, I essentially swapped the positions in Thoughtworks and Grid Dynamics for a position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA). Finally, Endava is one of the better-managed IT outsourcers among its peers, with perhaps only EPAM being better managed among at least the US-listed stocks. The very tangible (for some) chill that has befallen the tech sector’s once-rapid employment growth seems to be also impacting projects that Endava and other outsourcing companies were working on. As a result, the entire sector has fallen rather significantly. Given the indiscriminate selling of quality companies in the space, I decided to sell Thoughtworks, a slower-growing outsourcer with some suspicious foreign ties I wasn’t previously aware of, and Grid Dynamics (GDYN), a much smaller company that I bought during the COVID pandemic after it went public via SPAC."

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) at the end of first quarter which was 14 in the previous quarter.

