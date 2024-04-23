What Makes You Feel Rich? Here's The Average Net Worth Of People Who Consider Themselves 'Wealthy'

Americans estimate that a net worth of $2.2 million is required to be considered wealthy, according to a 2023 survey conducted by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

However, the survey reveals a significant disparity between perceived wealth requirements and the actual net worth of those who feel wealthy.

The survey asked 1,000 Americans about their definitions of wealth and how wealthy they feel today. Forty-eight percent of respondents reported feeling wealthy, yet the average net worth among this group is significantly lower, averaging around $560,000. This figure varies among generations, with millennials most likely to report feeling wealthy today.

Charles Schwab’s findings also highlight how Americans define wealth beyond financial metrics. When asked to describe what being wealthy means to them, respondents frequently mentioned aspects related to well-being more often than monetary or asset-based definitions. For example, many preferred having a fulfilling personal life, enjoying experiences and maintaining a healthy work-life balance over having a large amount of money.

The survey explored the importance of time versus money, revealing that 61% of participants value having time over having more money. This preference was strongest among baby boomers. Sixty-seven percent of boomers valued time over money, compared to 59% of Gen X, 56% of millennials and 58% of Gen Z.

Access to investment opportunities and financial information has never been greater. However, this abundance also brings a flood of misinformation and complexity. Most people would benefit from clear, straightforward educational tools and guidance to help them develop a plan to build, preserve and use their assets effectively.

Only 35% of Americans have formally documented their financial goals. This small group of planners feels more in control of their finances — 70% reported feeling this way — and expresses high confidence in reaching their financial goals, with 92% feeling optimistic.

Conversely, the majority of Americans do not have a formal financial plan — 65% of respondents have no financial plan whatsoever. Among those who have given some thought to financial planning, 40% acknowledge they need to document their goals, indicating a recognition of the importance but a delay in action. Another 26% have not considered financial planning at all.

The survey also explored barriers to financial planning. The most significant obstacles include perceived insufficient funds (44% feel they don’t have enough money to necessitate a plan), the complexity of creating a plan (21%), lack of time (20%) and the absence of a major life event prompting financial planning (18%).

The truth is that financial planning is for everyone, not just the wealthy. A financial adviser can help navigate the complexities, save you time and identify opportunities you might have missed. Even a single consultation can be a great starting point to get you on track toward your financial goals.

