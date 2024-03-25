What Makes Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) a Potential Investment?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Global Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the Ariel Global fund returned +8.40% gross of fees (+8.18% net of fees), compared to the MSCI ACWI Index’s +11.03%, and the MSCI ACWI Value Index’s +9.17% gains. The fund appreciated +13.96% gross of fees (+13.06% net of fees) over the trailing year, underperforming the MSCI ACWI Index’s +22.20% return and ahead of the MSCI ACWI Value Index’s +11.81% return. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ariel Global Fund featured stocks like Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) provides dialysis and related services. On March 22, 2024, Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) stock closed at $18.74 per share. One-month return of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) was -3.43%, and its shares lost 8.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) has a market capitalization of $11.404 billion.

Ariel Global Fund stated the following regarding Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We added positions in, leading providers of dialysis services, DaVita, Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is the worldwide leader in the treatment of renal disease, while Davita, Inc. administers its services to over 2,700 outpatient dialysis centers across 45+ states and operates over 350 outpatient dialysis centers in 12 total countries. The shares of each company came under pressure following the release of clinical data on the efficacy of glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) weight-loss drugs and their potential to negatively impact the demand for dialysis, providing us with attractive entry points in both names. Even assuming high rates of both uptake and effectiveness, we believe the overall impact on dialysis volumes will be small in the near-to-medium term. We also think the cardio protective effects of the GLP-1 class may enable patients to live longer, thereby increasing the overall size of the end-stage renal disease incidence pool. We believed the market misunderstood the actual long-term clinical impact on dialysis and were able to purchase at attractive valuation levels."

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) was held by 9 hedge fund portfolios, down from 13 the previous quarter, according to our database.

