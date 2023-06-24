Here’s What Makes GasLog (GLOP) a Great Investment Pick

Tourlite Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class gained 1.0% for the first quarter of 2023. The fund has returned 6.1% since inception in April 2022, versus the -7.8% return of the S&P 500 and the -11.6% of the Russell 2000 for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q1 2023 investor letter, Tourlite Capital Management mentioned GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2014, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is a Greece-based limited partnership company with a $454.2 million market capitalization. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) delivered a 28.98% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 50.44%. The stock closed at $8.59 per share on June 23, 2023.

Here is what Tourlite Capital Management has to say about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"GasLog is a Master Limited Partnership (MLP) that received a buyout offer from its General Partner. This was a common theme last year as initial offers were often raised anywhere from 2040%. On April 6th, GasLog raised its offer from $7.70 to $8.65, a mere 12% increase. While precedents are in the ballpark of ~8x EBITDA, the current offer represents 5.2x 2023 estimates and 5.9x 2024 estimates. We believe the current offer remains significantly below fair value and expect a higher bid from its General Partner. At the current price of $8.65, Tourlite plans to vote against the deal and recommends other shareholders to do the same. On April 19, 2023, we sent a letter to the Board of Directors of GasLog to express our view. The full letter can be found on tourlitecapital.com."

construction, drill, drilling, energy, equipment, exploration, fuel, gas, gasoline, holland, industrial, industry, maintenance, ocean, offshore, oil, petroleum, plant, platform, port, power, production, pump, refinery, rig, rotterdam, sea, sky, steel, technology, tower, well

Copyright: 1971yes / 123RF Stock Photo

Our calculations show that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was not able to secure a spot on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was in 9 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 9 funds in the previous quarter. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) delivered a 4.00% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.