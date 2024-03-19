What Makes HCA Healthcare (HCA) a Lucrative Investment?

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.7% (net of fees), outperforming the Benchmark return of 5.4% by 1.3% (all in Australian dollars). The fund returned 36.9% (net of fees) in 2023, outperforming the Benchmark return of 23.0% by 13.9% (all in Australian dollars). Please check the fund's top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

L1 Capital International Fund featured stocks like HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is a healthcare services provider. On March 18, 2024, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) stock closed at $327.17 per share. One-month return of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was 6.54%, and its shares gained 27.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has a market capitalization of $86.968 billion.

L1 Capital International Fund stated the following regarding HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We continued to add to our investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). HCA is the leader in for-profit hospital and outpatient services in the United States. Operating performance will be less impacted by fluctuations in the macroeconomic environment. We have provided a detailed overview of HCA and our investment thesis starting on page 9 of this report. In the June 2023 Quarterly Report we outlined why UnitedHealth, as the leading scale player with unrivalled depth and breadth of healthcare capabilities, was exceptionally well placed to benefit from ever-growing U.S. health spending while also lowering overall healthcare system costs. In this report, we would like to continue the healthcare theme by introducing HCA Healthcare (HCA) and outlining why this business is also well placed to benefit from long-term healthcare drivers…” (Click here to read the full text)

Story continues

20 Countries With the Best Healthcare in 2024

15 States with the Best Healthcare in the US

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was held by 72 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 71 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in another article and shared Diamond Hill Select Strategy's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.