What Makes Insmed (INSM) a Lucrative Investment?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Strategy underperformed the benchmark in the quarter. The small-cap growth universe revealed a stark dichotomy despite the positive performance of the benchmark Russell 2000 Growth Index, which returned 7.58% in the first quarter. The Strategy posted gains in 5 of the nine sectors in which it was invested on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection detracted from performance, partially offset by positive sector allocation effects on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is a biopharmaceutical company. On April 9, 2024, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) stock closed at $28.01 per share. One-month return of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was -0.13%, and its shares gained 67.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has a market capitalization of $4.121 billion.

"Encouragingly, we are seeing underlying improvements from companies we do own in the portfolio, with several being recent portfolio additions or subjects of repositioning work executed in 2023. The first quarter represented another period of fruitful new idea generation with nine new investments. Consistent with historical practice, these initial investments represent modest position sizes that we intend to build over time. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is a biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on rare pulmonary diseases. The company has an approved and marketed product still growing in domestic and international markets, along with opportunities to expand its initial indication. Moreover, the company has several late-stage clinical candidates with blockbuster sales potential."

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was held by 48 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 38 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

