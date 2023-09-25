What Makes JFrog Ltd. (FROG) a Good Investment Option?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” second-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 2.50% (net), and the index return was 7.05%. Consumer Staples, Health Care, Industrials, and Information Technology showed relative weakness. However, Communication Services and Materials showed strength, partially offsetting the weakness. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) provides a universal DevOps Platform. On September 22, 2023, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) stock closed at $26.00 per share. One-month return of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was -3.56%, and its shares gained 30.46% of their value over the last 52 weeks. JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has a market capitalization of $2.699 billion.

TimesSquare U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) provides a platform that enables teams to store, update, and manage software. Its shares leapt 40% on strong first quarter results that were highlighted by growth in cloud revenue. JFrog’s Development, Security, and Operations portfolio is considered best-of-breed. They continue to benefit from secular tailwinds tied to security as well as customers looking to consolidate the number of tool service providers. We steadily increased the position over the quarter."

software, tehnology, laptop

Photo by Danial Igdery on Unsplash

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 27 hedge fund portfolios held JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) at the end of second quarter which was 25 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in another article and shared the list of stocks that could 10x over the next 10 years. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.