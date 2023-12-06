What Makes Matson (MATX) a Good Investment?

Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -9.91% (net) compared to a -6.84% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The firm’s investment process prioritizes the management of risk over the opportunity for a return. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Meridian Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is an ocean transportation and logistics services providing company. On December 5, 2023, Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) stock closed at $96.32 per share. One-month return of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) was 7.11%, and its shares gained 59.13% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has a market capitalization of $3.475 billion.

Meridian Growth Fund made the following comment about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is a US-based ocean and logistics company with a leading position in Pacific shipping that provides a vital lifeline to Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as premium and expedited service from China to the US. Matson's unique terminal assets give it a significant speed advantage over competitors, which has been especially valuable amid supply chain disruptions. Matson’s premium service has enabled the company to keep its fleet utilization strong at a significant rate premium which has led to stronger-than-expected earnings. In addition, Matson continues to generate strong free cash flow which has enabled the company to pay down debt, repurchase shares and invest in high-return projects, including fleet upgrades. During the period, we added to our position in the company."

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) at the end of third quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

