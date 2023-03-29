What Makes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) an Attractive Opportunity?

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “Global Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 12.67% net of fees, compared to a 9.77% return for the MSCI World Index (net) and a 9.76% return for the MSCI ACWI Index (net). In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Global Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a cruise company. On March 28, 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) stock closed at $12.45 per share. One-month return of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was -17.77%, and its shares lost 41.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has a market capitalization of $5.253 billion.

Aristotle Global Equity Strategy made the following comment about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is the world’s third-largest cruise company. Headquartered in Miami, Florida (though incorporated in Bermuda), the company was founded in 1966 as the first cruise line to offer weekly departures to the Caribbean. Today, it operates three well-known brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Prior to the pandemic, the brands’ combined 29 ships carried more than 2.7 million passengers to approximately 500 destinations globally each year. Norwegian has the youngest and fastest-growing fleet of the major cruise operators, with a higher mix of affluent passengers and luxury-focused ships. The company is also known for its innovation, having introduced Freestyle Cruising, which provides guests more flexibility. This includes offering enhanced restaurant options, open seating, simplified tipping and extended hours. Norwegian mainly serves U.S. customers (78% of bookings) and sails predominately to North American destinations (65% of revenue) ..." (Please click here to read the full text)

Story continues

Most Expensive Cruises in the World

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 38 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in another article and shared the list of best cruise stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.