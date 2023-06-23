What Makes NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) an Attractive Investment Opportunity?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Focus Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The first quarter was volatile, and macro-driven, the fund’s Investor Class fund ARTTX returned 3.34%, Advisor Class fund APDTX posted a return of 3.39%, and Institutional Class fund APHTX returned 3.38%, compared to a return of 7.50% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Focus Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On June 22, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $430.25 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 10.47%, and its shares gained 151.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.063 trillion.

Artisan Focus Fund made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Accelerated card sales are expected to grow from $5.2B to ~$50B in 2026. Just last year this $50B was expected to be $15B-$17B, signifying the massive inflection at hand. We believe this step function in demand almost entirely accrues to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), one of our winners in Q1. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently does not have an AI-specific accelerated card but should be in the market by the end of the year, making it also compelling. Regardless, Nvidia’s software is the only game in town, and we believe it will ultimately be layered on top of AMD or any other cards that come up. We are early in this process and believe we have sized this market more accurately than other research providers, giving us an advantage in executing and generating alpha in this area over the coming years."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 132 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 106 in the previous quarter.

