What Makes PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) a Lucrative Investment?

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the portfolio gained +8.5% on a net basis, well above R2000V’s advance of +2.9% and above R2500V’s rise of +6.1%. The largest contribution to the gains on the portfolio was the Energy holdings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund featured stocks like PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands. On April 24, 2024, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) stock closed at $41.41 per share. One-month return of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was -11.93%, and its shares lost 9.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has a market capitalization of $3.292 billion.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH): PCH is one of three publicly traded timber REIT’s. The company is vertically integrated allowing them to be one of the lowest cost providers of wood products and has the most leverage amongst peers to an improving overall lumber price environment. Lumber prices should benefit from an improving housing environment driven by peaking/lower interest rates, a lack of overall housing supply, a growing cohort of homebuyers, and an undersupplied timber market. The company pays a consistently growing dividend, maintains a strong balance sheet, has consistently generated FCF throughout economic cycles and opportunistically repurchases their stock."

Aerial view of a timberland with lush green trees and sunlight filtering through the branches.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was held by 12 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 14 in the previous quarter, according to our database. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.