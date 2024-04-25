What Makes PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) a Lucrative Investment?

Soumya Eswaran
2 min read
0
In this article:

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here.  In the first quarter, the portfolio gained +8.5% on a net basis, well above R2000V’s advance of +2.9% and above R2500V’s rise of +6.1%. The largest contribution to the gains on the portfolio was the Energy holdings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund featured stocks like PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands. On April 24, 2024, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) stock closed at $41.41 per share. One-month return of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was -11.93%, and its shares lost 9.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has a market capitalization of $3.292 billion.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH): PCH is one of three publicly traded timber REIT’s. The company is vertically integrated allowing them to be one of the lowest cost providers of wood products and has the most leverage amongst peers to an improving overall lumber price environment. Lumber prices should benefit from an improving housing environment driven by peaking/lower interest rates, a lack of overall housing supply, a growing cohort of homebuyers, and an undersupplied timber market. The company pays a consistently growing dividend, maintains a strong balance sheet, has consistently generated FCF throughout economic cycles and opportunistically repurchases their stock."

Aerial view of a timberland with lush green trees and sunlight filtering through the branches.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was held by 12 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 14 in the previous quarter, according to our database. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Net zero at risk in ‘wake-up call’ for West

    Britain and Europe risk becoming dependent on China to hit net zero without a massive increase in battery production, the International Energy Agency has warned.

  • Dollar Wrecking Ball Forces Investors to Seek Cover in Exporters

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging dollar has hurt stocks outside the US but one group at least stands to gain: companies that export to the world’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBHP Makes Takeover Approach For Rival Miner Anglo

  • KPMG Report Reveals Increased Crypto Exposure by Canadian Institutional Investors

    According to a recent report conducted by accounting firm KPMG, institutional investors in Canada significantly increased their cryptocurrency exposure last year.

  • BlackRock Denies Tokenization Partnership with Hedera Hashgraph, HBAR Drops by 35%

    Asset management giant BlackRock has clarified that it has no commercial relationship with Hedera and did not choose Hedera Hashgraph to tokenize any of its funds.

  • Japan’s Fujitsu to Buy Back Up to $1.2 Billion of Its Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Fujitsu Ltd. said it will buy back up to 8.16% of its shares for as much as ¥180 billion ($1.2 billion) from May 1 to March 31 next year.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBHP Makes Takeover Approach For Rival Miner Anglo Ameri

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

    Super Micro Computer (SMCI) reachead $754.72 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.94% change compared to its last close.

  • Analysts reboot Amazon stock price target ahead of earnings

    This is what could happen next to Amazon shares.

  • China's Temu Takes Over 17% Of US Market Share, Cutting Jobs From American Amazon And Decimating Small Businesses

    With rising inflation, American consumers are increasingly turning to the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu for their shopping needs. With its enticing tagline “Shop like a billionaire,” Temu has captured 17% of the U.S. market share, posing a challenge to traditional American retailers such as Amazon.com Inc., Dollar Tree Inc. and Five Below Inc. The rise highlights the lucrative and disruptive nature of startups. Owned and operated by PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), Temu offers a wide range of

  • Tech stocks drag down US futures, eyes on weak yen: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks led declines in US equity futures Thursday after Meta Platforms Inc.’s disappointing outlook underscored the risk of volatility in a high-stakes earnings week.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBHP Makes Take