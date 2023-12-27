What Makes Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) a Worthy Stock?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. SMID Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the U.S. SMID Cap Growth Composite fell -2.65% (gross) and -2.89% (net) compared to the Russell 2500 Growth Index’s -6.84% decline. This quarter, the small-to-mid-cap growth stocks that performed better had lower betas or higher returns on equity. Stocks that lacked short-term earnings or had exorbitant valuations (as measured by price/earnings) were penalized. In the third quarter, the portfolio beat the Russell 2500 Growth Index in this setting. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. SMID Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) produces and distributes products and processes for biopharma and healthcare. On December 26, 2023, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) stock closed at $27.26 per share. One-month return of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) was 4.81%, and its shares gained 55.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) has a market capitalization of $7.237 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. SMID Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"New to the strategy was Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN), which manufactures glass packaging for syringes, autoinjectors, and other pharmaceutical needs. The company should benefit from the commercial growth of weight loss and diabetes drugs, which are expected to be blockbusters and use this type of drug delivery system."

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 11 hedge fund portfolios held Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) at the end of third quarter which was 10 in the previous quarter.

