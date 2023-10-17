What Makes TKO Group Holdings (TKO) an Attractive Investment?

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered a return of -5.77% net of fees (-5.57% gross of fees), trailing the Russell 2000 Index’s -5.13% total return. Both security selection and allocation effects drove the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Capital Small Cap Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in New York, New York, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) is a sports and entertainment company. On October 16, 2023, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) stock closed at $80.30 per share. One-month return of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) was -23.89%, and its shares gained 5.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) has a market capitalization of $6.678 billion.

Aristotle Capital Small Cap Equity Strategy made the following comment about TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO), a global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of UFC and WWE, was added to the portfolio during the quarter. With assets spanning media & content, live events, sponsorship and licensing, we believe the company should be able to continue to capitalize on the booming global sports and entertainment ecosystem. Additionally, we believe the company’s diverse global fan base and strategic international expansion plans position the company well amidst favorable industry growth trends and an ever-evolving media rights landscape."

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.