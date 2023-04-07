What Makes W&T Offshore (WTI) a Favorite Stock?

Kingdom Capital Advisors, a private investment firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy returned 7.19% net of fees in the fourth quarter compared to 7.56% for the S&P 500 and 7.09% for the Russell 3000. The strategy returned 23.21% (net) since inception on January 11, 2022, compared to 40% for the S&P 500 index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Kingdom Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) engages in the production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas. On April 6, 2023, W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) stock closed at $5.06 per share. One-month return of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was -6.47%, and its shares gained 19.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has a market capitalization of $759.202 million.

Kingdom Capital Advisors made the following comment about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was our favorite trading vehicle, taking advantage of its volatile nature and gunslinging risk management department, to ride multiple >100% moves in the stock during 2022. WTI is a Gulf of Mexico E&P with a colorful CEO, no capital return plan, a valuable pile of reserves, and a slug of calls on the price of natural gas. We found this to be an exciting trade to express our belief in energy stocks, and a dangerous place to stay after sentiment peaks."

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

