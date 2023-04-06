Makeup Base Market size to grow by USD 7.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the rising demand among millennial consumers - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global makeup base market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.86 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%. The rising demand among millennial consumers is one of the key drivers supporting the makeup base market growth. Vendors of cosmetics have several growth opportunities owing to the expanding millennial population and the rise in their purchasing power. Women made up about 40% of the global workforce in 2020, and this figure is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period. Thus, the increase in the number of women working is anticipated to increase the addressable market for the global makeup base market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Makeup base market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global makeup base market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer makeup base in the market are Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Clarins Sdn Bhd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Purity Cosmetics, Revolution Beauty Ltd, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Too Faced Cosmetics LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. and others.
Vendor Offerings -
Amorepacific Group Inc. - The company offers makeup base products such as Color control cushion compact broad spectrum SPF 50 plus.
Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - The company offers makeup base products such as Luminous foundation 320N.
CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers makeup base products such as Le Blanc de Chanel multi-use illuminating base.
Makeup Base Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (foundation, powder, concealer, and primer), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the foundation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the wide variety of product options available, the foundation segment is anticipated to dominate the market. There are many different types of foundation products, including whipped (mousse), sticks, gels, and tinted moisturizers. For instance, Estee Lauder Co. Inc. (Estee Lauder) provides an aqua-based foundation under its brand Estee Lauder, marketed as Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Makeup. These underlying factors will fuel market expansion over the forecast period.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global makeup base market.
APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global makeup base market during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for makeup base in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The expansion of the middle class in APAC will support the growth of the makeup base market. Furthermore, personalized promotions through social networking platforms have increased awareness about premium makeup base brands in the region.
Makeup Base Market – Market Dynamics
Key Trends -
One of the major makeup base market trends boosting the growth of the market is the popularity of organic and natural products. The use of natural ingredients such as natural antioxidants, flower extract, and aloe vera gels is becoming popular among cosmetic original design manufacturers (ODMs) and manufacturers of beauty products. Consumer preferences for chemical-free natural makeup options have fueled the demand for natural cosmetics. Additionally, cosmetic researchers are developing new formulations using traditional and regional ingredients due to the clean beauty and green beauty trends. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand for organic and natural products.
Major challenges -
One of the factors hindering the makeup base market growth is the regulatory issues in the cosmetics sector. Over the past few years, vendors have experienced a favorable regulatory environment in the global cosmetics market, which includes the makeup base market. However, the regulatory framework is becoming stricter due to the rising incidence of skin-related conditions caused by the prolonged use of makeup. Vendors in the global makeup base market are, therefore, required to abide by a number of regulatory standards in the global cosmetics sector. Additionally, the makeup base market's regulatory requirements place emphasis on industry players along the entire value chain, which is likely to limit market expansion during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Makeup Base Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the makeup base market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the makeup base market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the makeup base market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of makeup base market vendors
The eye makeup market size is expected to increase by USD 5.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%. The report extensively covers eye makeup market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising awareness about eye makeup is one of the key factors driving the eye makeup market growth.
The makeup tools market size is expected to increase by USD 862.43 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (makeup brushes, other tools, and disposable makeup tools) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Premiumization of makeup tools is the key driver influencing the growth of the market.
Makeup Base Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 7.86 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
4.6
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Clarins Sdn Bhd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Purity Cosmetics, Revolution Beauty Ltd, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Too Faced Cosmetics LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
