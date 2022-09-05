U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +3.17 (+3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    17.96
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1504
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6110
    +0.4590 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,757.50
    +63.36 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.77
    -6.90 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.28
    -10.91 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Makeup Remover Market to Reach Valuation of USD 2.56 Billion by 2030 at 7.89% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Makeup Remover Market size and Trends by Type (Liquid, Foam, and Gel), Category (Organic and Conventional), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030.

New York, US, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Makeup Remover Market Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Makeup Remover Market will soar at a rate of 7.89% between 2020 and 2030, while achieving a valuation of USD 2.56 Bn by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The significant increase in the number of working women worldwide has prompted the adoption of a variety of makeup products for lips, eyes, and overall face. The surging interest in looking professional, charming, and attractive, along with the rising purchasing capacity of the consumers has triggered the sales of cosmetic products like K-beauty products as well as J-beauty products. This factor is compelling the brands to emphasize on re-innovation.

With the expanding makeup market, the need for makeup removers has risen as well. Consumers are increasingly opting for makeup removers given their rising knowledge about the benefits of removing makeup for healthier skin and prevention of skin disorders. International makeup remover brands are leveraging the rising popularity of e-commerce to foray into unexplored markets.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6796

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 2.56 Billion

CAGR

7.89% (2020–2030)

Base Year

2019

Forecast Period

2020-2030

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

growing use of makeup

act as toners for certain skin types

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the makeup remover market include

  • REVLON, INC. (US)

  • KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION (US)

  • L'ORÉAL S.A. (FRANCE)

  • BOBBI BROWN PROFESSIONAL COSMETICS, INC. (US)

  • JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US)

  • UNILEVER (UK)

  • BEIERSDORF AG (GERMANY)

  • BARE ESCENTUALS, INC. (US)

  • AVON PRODUCTS INC. (UK)

  • THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (US)

  • LVMH MOËT HENNESSY (FRANCE)

  • PANDG (US)

  • THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. (US)

These companies are working on expanding their operational capacities across various countries.​ Top vendors are focused on developing new products that cater to every need of the end-users for a higher position in the market. Many companies are adopting business strategies like acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations for a better standing in the worldwide market.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Mounting consumer awareness with regard to the toxic effects of various makeup products on the skin when not removed effectively is a major reason for the strong demand for makeup removers.

Furthermore, the heightened popularity of online shopping platforms, frequent product launches, and the rising infusion of natural ingredients in makeup removers will further augment the market demand. Wipes have emerged as some of the most preferred and used makeup removers in the market, given how easy it is to use them compared to other products. Their low cost and high availability on online as well as offline channels also ensure robust product demand.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Makeup Remover: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/makeup-remover-market-6796

Market Restraints:

Several challenges are working against the worldwide market such as the difficulty faced by companies in procuring natural and organic ingredients that can be included in their products. Also, the less availability of important raw chemicals will also slow down the operation work, in turn causing a huge gap between the demand and supply ratio.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns across the world, which impacted the global cosmetics industry. The shutdown of production facilities as well as the restrictions on people’s movements led to an economic downfall, bringing down the demand for a variety of cosmetics, which are considered non-essential.

However, as the lockdown is being lifted up in various countries and the focus is now on reducing the cases of the novel coronavirus, cosmetics brands are able to maintain business continuity. They are also concentrating on bolstering their supply chains, which will translate into a faster recovery for the makeup remover industry in the upcoming years.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6796

Market Segmentation

By Type

Different types of makeup removers in the market are gel, foam, liquid, and more. Liquid makeup removers form the highest share in the worldwide market, owing to the launch of micellar water and the rising knowledge of its benefits. Micellar water doesn’t need to be rinsed off after its application and effectively removes cosmetics, dirt, and oil from the face. Unlike other alcohol-based or chemical-based cleansers, this softens and hydrates the skin. Micellar water is also garnering popularity due to its ability to act as a toner and convenience of use in places where water is a scarce commodity.

By Product

The product-wise segments are wipes, liquid, cleansers, clothes, and pads. The wipes segment will attain the fastest development rate in the following years, considering that these products can be carried anywhere and be effectively used without requiring much time.

By Category

The categories of makeup removers are conventional as well as organic. Organic products are enjoying strong demand in the market since a soaring number of consumers are now staying away from products with chemicals that can cause skin allergies. Consequently, they are shifting toward products containing natural ingredients.

By End-Use

Major end-users in the industry are store-based along with non-store-based. The store-based end-users in the market are specialty stores, convenience stores, and supermarkets & hypermarkets.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific procures the highest position in the worldwide market, due to the rising urbanization rate, exploding population, and mounting awareness of numerous skincare products. Additionally, the surging influence of western culture, rising interest in beautifying skin, and increasing penetration of renowned international brands in Japan, India, Hong Kong, and China ensure relentless market growth. Other than this, a large population of men in the region are gaining interest in skin care and are, as a result, adopting a variety of skincare products. This factor will mean robust market growth in subsequent years.

North America occupies the second highest share in the global market, with the majority of the demand generated by the United States. The country holds an expansive base of renowned cosmetic developers. Significant disposable income of the consumers, combined with the soaring awareness of numerous makeup removal routines, will foster the market size as well. Besides, the burgeoning population of working women in all of North America will bolster the sales of makeup remover in the years to come.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6796

Browse more research reports:

Portable Air Cooler Market Research Report: by Category (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), End User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Bottled Water Market Research Report: Information by Type (Purified Water, Mineral Water and Sparkling/Carbonated Water), Category (Plain and Flavored), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Juicer Market Research Report: Information by Type [Manual Juicers and Electric Juicers (Centrifugal Juicers, Masticating Juicers, Triturating Juicers)], End User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Labor Day 2022.

    After a bumpy few weeks for the major U.S. indexes, investors may feel Labor Day hasn't come soon enough.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Oil Prices Jump On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Snowflake

    When it comes to quality businesses that are growing rapidly, one company's current profits might give it the edge.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • “Their Visibility is Zero”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Uncertainty Grows

    In this article, we will look at the 10 semiconductor stocks to watch as macroeconomic uncertainty grows. If you want to explore more semiconductor stocks that can either gain or lose in the coming months based on industry dynamics, you can also take a look at 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Uncertainty Grows. The […]

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Commercial Contracts Will Keep Breathing Life Into Palantir

    Palantir bears often point to the lack of commercial contracts, but the situation is changing

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Union, New Jersey-based compan

  • Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

    Take tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), for example; the stock offers investors a whopping 8.3% yield, but why is Wall Street demanding such a high payout for owning shares? Here are three reasons investors can tap into Altria's fat dividend with confidence. Since Altria owns Marlboro, the country's most popular cigarette brand, you might guess its exposure to this decline would mean less revenue.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have gone on to lose as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. For the S&P 500, it was the index's worst first-half performance since Richard Nixon was president. The current bear market could very well be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, though sterling was slightly higher after Liz Truss won the race to lead the Conservative Party and become Britain’s next prime minister.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Make Token Supply Cut to Steady Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54OPEC+ agreed to make a token oil supply cut for October, a surprise moves that shows the alliance is seeking to stabilize global markets after a faltering economic backdrop trigg