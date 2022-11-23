U.S. markets closed

MakinaRocks Unveils "Runway" - Targeting the Enterprise MLOps Market

·3 min read

  • Reduce time to build AI operational environment from 6 months to 4 weeks

TOKYO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI startup MakinaRocks (Co-CEOs Andre S. Yoon and Jae-hyuk Lee), a leading specialist in manufacturing and industrial solutions, is poised to dominate the MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) market with the launch of its enterprise MLOps platform MakinaRocks Runway™.

MakinaRocks' Runway
MakinaRocks' Runway

Runway is the promising new enterprise MLOps platform developed by MakinaRocks. MakinaRocks has acquired expertise in developing and operating high-performance AI models through its experience of carrying out more than 100 successful AI projects in diverse industries such as semiconductor, battery, automobile, and solar energy. Runway guarantees flexibility in responding to a wide range of data and related problems for companies in various sectors and accelerates the entire process of the machine learning life cycle by standardizing machine learning model development, deployment, and operation environment.

"Runway enables MakinaRocks' customers to reduce the time it takes to build a system to operate models from six months to four weeks. The platform is truly a breakthrough solution for companies that have little or no experience in deploying code-based AI/ML models or are paying high costs for managing AI/ML models to create real business value through AI technology," said Jae-hyuk Lee, the company's CEO & co-founder.

Runway is currently being used by energy companies (about KRW 7.8 trillion in sales in 2021), semiconductor parts manufacturers (about KRW 160 billion in sales in 2021), and AI startups (about KRW 5 billion in sales in 2021). MakinaRocks continues to receive many inquiries about Runway from global automotive manufacturers, AI-managed companies, and other enterprises and is set to launch Runway in full-scale on the global market in 2023.

MakinaRocks will participate in the Innovation Leaders Summit (ILS) in Tokyo, Japan in 2022. A presentation by MakinaRocks' CEO and founder Andre S. Yoon will be given on November 30 (Wed) with the topic "MLOps for industries: An Introduction to MakinaRocks". Those interested in industrial AI and enterprise MLOps in Japan are invited to set up a meeting through MakinaRocks' website. (https://www.makinarocks.ai/contact-us).

According to a survey of 400 companies conducted by Algorithmia, an American AI company established in 2013, 55% of the companies surveyed have never built AI/ML models in the production environment, about 40% said it took more than 30 days to deploy a single model, and 41% responded that they were having difficulties version controlling and reproducing machine learning models. MLOps is a technology that helps alleviate the difficulties that many companies face in developing and operating AI/ML models.

Founded in 2017, MakinaRocks is an AI startup with offices in Seoul and Silicon Valley. In July 2022, MakinaRocks was selected by the technology market intelligence company CB Insights for its "Advanced Manufacturing 50" list. In 2021, MakinaRocks was selected as one of the "World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers," a title previously given to Google, Airbnb, and Palantir Technologies.

Media Inquiries:

Hyelim Jung
Marketing Team Manager
hyelim.jung@makinarocks.ai

 

(PRNewsfoto/MakinaRocks)
(PRNewsfoto/MakinaRocks)

SOURCE MakinaRocks

