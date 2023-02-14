U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.44
    -10.85 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.50
    -171.43 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,876.62
    -15.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.34
    -8.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    -1.28 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.70
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7570
    +0.0400 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7540
    +0.3460 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,075.31
    +445.02 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.22
    +9.80 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,967.37
    +19.77 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Making a Difference: The Logitech #WomenWhoMaster Leaders Giving Back to Their Communities

Logitech
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Logitech:

Logitech, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Logitech, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Logitech Blog

Technology creates positive change in the world across many industries, from healthcare to communication and education. According to a report from Logitech, 92% of women working in tech and IT say the ability to make a meaningful contribution to society is a primary factor in their career development. Celebrating the good work being done by the industry, especially women, could help close the gender gap that persists in the field.

Logitech MX supports opportunities for women and girls to build the skills they need for STEM careers and honors women working in tech and IT with #WomenWhoMaster. The series has featured many women who are giving back to their community through tech, including the three stories below.

Nelly Cheboi: Gives Back to Sustainably Solve Poverty

As a little girl, Nelly Cheboi's family barely had enough money for food or shoes, let alone a computer. She dreamed about ending this poverty for her family and others in rural communities.

"I wanted to rewrite what it looks like to grow up in a village like Mogotio [a small village in Kenya]."

After taking an introduction to Java course in college, she saw the power of coding. That moment led her to found the nonprofit TechLitAfrica, which partners with schools in Kenya to provide a technology-based curriculum focused on self-efficacy, troubleshooting, and internet skills. Nelly single-handedly provided the computers for the nonprofit's early years, collecting discarded computers from the U.S. and transporting them to Kenya. It's part of the reason Nelly was named the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year. TechLit Africa has reached 4,000 students in 10 schools, and Nelly plans to grow that number to 100 schools.

Yuko Nagakura: Gives Back to Fight the Patriarchy

Yuko Nagakura is proof that someone is never too young to make a difference. By 17 years old, she built two global communities that invite girls into tech and challenge gender inequality in the industry. World Coding Club introduces the basics of coding to young people in more than 30 countries. Through hackathons and digital groups, the club gives young people, with a focus on girls, the opportunity to learn coding skills in a fun way. One of Yuko's favorite parts of the project is the opportunity to mentor younger students.

Her other organization, SHEQUALITY, is an online platform where female writers from around the world publish articles about feminism from a global lens. Yuko started SHEQUALITY to change the world and combat gender inequality. However, the site has changed her as well, broadening her views on how feminism differs around the world.

"Reading the articles and talking to the other girls has been a really eye-opening experience for me. Because there are girls from so many different cultural lenses it's changed how I think about feminism."

Kavya Krishna: Gives Back to Democratize Financial Independence

While working her first job at a major technology company, Kavya Krishna was only one of two women on her team. They started meeting for what they called "women in tech" lunches. The goal was to meet other women in the company but it slowly became passionate discussions about the women's journeys to corporate America and the lack of support for girls in their home countries to become financially independent. As someone who always saw technology as a path to gain financial independence, Kavya wanted to do something. So she started the Society of Women Coders, a nonprofit that teaches digital skills to girls from underserved and at-risk communities around the world.

"[In the beginning] we called ourselves the Sisterhood of the Traveling Coders, but it wasn't an organization. We were just a group of women techies who wanted to give back."

At first, Kavya and her co-founder used their vacation days and savings to travel to different countries to conduct coding camps. Now five years later, Kavya has built a thriving online and in-person community of girls who are empowered to direct their own future. She knows these girls will soon be scientists, top engineers, and heads of corporations. She hopes they too will be inspired to give back to their communities.

Influential innovators like Nelly, Yuko, and Kavya are changing the world and inspiring the next generation of tech professionals. Read more about these difference-makers and others like them in Logitech's #WomenWhoMaster series.

Ready to help more women and girls make a meaningful contribution to the world through STEM careers? Share the #WomenWhoMaster series on social or submit your own #WomenWhoMaster nominee by tagging them on Instagram with the hashtag or emailing their story to us here.

Women Who Master puts a spotlight on women who have made outstanding contributions to STEM fields. The goal of the series is to celebrate those contributions, inspire future leaders, and help close the gender gap in technology.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739315/Making-a-Difference-The-Logitech-WomenWhoMaster-Leaders-Giving-Back-to-Their-Communities

Recommended Stories

  • UPS cutting back on some jobs as Teamster labor talks loom

    United Parcel Service on Monday confirmed it is taking steps to reduce its workforce in regions where delivery demand has softened, a comment that comes days after a local union reported that the company had begun nationwide layoffs of some drivers. But the stakes are higher at UPS, which is preparing for the largest North American private sector union contract negotiations later this year that will pit the world's largest package delivery firm against the powerful Teamsters union. UPS has announced plans to lay off so-called 22.4 drivers, a lower-paid category of drivers created during the last round of negotiations in 2018, Washington State's Teamsters Local 174 said in a web posting dated Feb. 9.

  • Tesla workers launch campaign to form union in New York

    In a letter to the electric carmaker's management, the employees announced their plan to unionize with Workers United Upstate New York. The union, if formed, would be a first for Tesla, which up until now has managed to avoid unionization at its U.S. facilities unlike other major automakers. Musk has in the past been vocal about his opposition to unions and faced the ire of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board when they directed him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

  • Starbucks Illegally Threatened and Punished Activists, US Labor Board Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. illegally threatened, interrogated, and terminated pro-union employees in Philadelphia, the US labor board ruled.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsIn a Monday decision

  • Exxon tells U.S. labor board refinery lockout did not target union

    A 10-month lockout of union workers at an Exxon Mobil refinery was undertaken to save costs and improve profits at the Beaumont, Texas, facility, and not to eliminate union representation, an Exxon Mobil official told an administrative judge on Monday. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) last year called for the company to compensate the facility's roughly 650 workers for wage losses during what it called an "unlawful" 10-month lockout. An Exxon spokesperson called the complaint "an attempt to overturn decades of labor law and Supreme Court precedent," and said Exxon expects to prevail.

  • Mars Wrigley fined by OSHA after workers fell into vat of chocolate

    Mars Wrigley was fined by OSHA after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate last summer. The workers had to be freed by emergency responders.

  • M&M’s maker fined after 2 factory workers fall into a chocolate tank and spark a rescue operation

    One of the employees had to be taken to hospital in a helicopter.

  • Feds probe United plane's December dip near ocean off Hawaii

    Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet (250 meters) of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii. United says the pilots are getting additional training. The plane then continued on to San Francisco.

  • U.S. prosecutors flag former FTX chief Bankman-Fried's VPN usage to judge

    U.S. prosecutors have raised concerns over FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried's usage of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the internet and have asked a U.S. district judge for more time to discuss his bail conditions. FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in November, with Bankman-Fried accused of cheating investors and causing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Bill Gates joins 26 newcomers on list of 50 biggest donors

    As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical megadonors — among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science, and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court. Also, Jacklyn Bezos, mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made her debut on the list with her husband, Miguel.

  • At least 3 killed, 5 wounded in shootings on Michigan State campus; suspect dead

    Police say a man suspected of killing three people and wounding five more at Michigan State University on Monday night has died.

  • CFTC Case Against Sam Bankman-Fried Postponed Until After Criminal Trial

    The request to stay the SEC’s civil case against Bankman-Fried is still pending.

  • Gemini Faced Criminal Probe Over Claims in CFTC Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former executives at cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Co were the subject of a now-closed criminal investigation surrounding the company’s debut of the first US-related Bitcoin futures contract, according to a court filing. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Do

  • Head of crypto, FX trading platform EminiFX pleads guilty to US$248 million fraud charges

    Mastermind of the EminiFX fraud has pleaded guilty to soliciting investments worth more than US$248 million from tens of thousands of investors, says US DOJ.

  • U-Haul Truck Kills One, Injures Eight in Brooklyn Rampage

    (Bloomberg) -- A 44-year-old man was killed and eight other people were injured after the driver of a U-Haul box truck went on a “violent rampage” in Brooklyn Monday morning before being taken into custody, the New York Police Department said.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?US Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed H

  • Gunman Who Killed Three Michigan State University Students Had No Ties to School

    Officials said they didn’t know the motive of the gunman, Anthony McRae, who opened fire in two campus buildings on Monday night

  • An anonymous donor gave $30 million to Turkey earthquake victims, Pakistani prime minister says

    The Pakistani PM tweeted he was ‘deeply moved’ after a Pakistani man walked into the Turkish embassy in the U.S. to make such a ‘glorious act of philanthropy’

  • US Federal Judge Rejects Victim Families Push To Nullify Boeing Deal Over Max Crashes

    A federal judge rejected a challenge by relatives of Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX crash victims to reopen or reject a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement between Boeing and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled against ordering changes to the 2021 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), ruling that the "court lacks statutory authority to supervise, or substantively review" the settlement between Boeing and DOJ. Reed O'Connor said he has sympathy for the fa

  • Mars Wrigley fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • New Zealand declares national emergency after being battered by cyclone

    The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country's north, leaving widespread flooding and destruction.

  • TBJ Plus: Chapel Hill lauded for climate plan; Cary slips in safety ranking

    Chapel Hill is the only community in North Carolina to receive a top rating from global environmental group CDP.