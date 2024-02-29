Making the grade: Schoolhouse Lunchroom offers unique setting, report card menu

Owned and operated by Chris and Ed Zak, the Schoolhouse Lunchroom restaurant is located at 8336 Monroe Road in Lambertville, inside the former Lambertville High School built in 1922

LAMBERTVILLE — Crabby principal’s breakfast specials, teacher’s pet omelets and schoolmarm’s side orders are just some of the items featured on the Schoolhouse Lunchroom’s report card menu.

Owned and operated by Chris and Ed Zak, the restaurant is located at 8336 Monroe Road in Lambertville, inside the former Lambertville High School built in 1922. The school housed students from first to 12th grade until 1946. Various grades were held there until 1972. The Bedford School Administration operated out of the building from 1972 until July 1982.

It remained vacant until 1986, when it was renovated into business space, specialty shops and a restaurant. It was renamed “Olde Schoolhouse Commons.”

Chris’ parents, Norbert and Marjorie Abel of Lambertville, opened the restaurant in the late '80s.

Located in the back of the building, the restaurant is stationed in what used to be part of the school’s gym.

“There were a few other restaurants in there for about six months but they just did not make it,” Chris Zak said. “My parents decided to open it themselves and hire a manager. They bought the building in 1985 because they didn’t want to see it torn down. They both graduated from there. They turned it into a mini-mall.”

In 2012, the couple bought the building from Chris’ father. Her mother had passed away two years earlier.

Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the Zaks take pride in serving food that is “Grade A.”

“I learned how to make fruit pies from my mom,” Zak said. “Some of the recipes, like the potato salad and meatballs, are from my mom.”

The cranberry walnut salad with chicken is one of several salads offered at the Schoolhouse Lunchroom in Lambertville.

She said customers often opt for healthier choices and order one of the specialty salads like apple cashew, cranberry walnut, Michigan cherries, pecan strawberry, Greek, southwest and Betty’s, a salad made with fresh romaine, spinach, bean sprouts, bacon, hard-boiled eggs and served with Betty’s homemade dressing. Chicken can be added to any of the salads for an additional price.

However, many continue to order the burger, fries and drink special.

“The burger is very popular,” she said. “You can’t get that at a fast-food restaurant anymore for the price.”

Throughout the year, the eatery offers specials like fresh fruit plates with a scoop of potato, chicken, egg or ham salad in the summer.

At the Schoolhouse Lunchroom in Lambertville, breakfast, like cherry pancakes, is served all day.

Next month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, the menu will include a Jiggy dinner – corn beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, applesauce and roll.

“When we first started, breakfast was the most popular meal with our customers and we serve it all day,” Zak said. “But now, lunch seems to be the favorite. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., we’re pretty full most of the time.”

She said good food, good prices and great service separates the restaurant from others in the area.

Olde Schoolhouse Commons is a renovated school in Lambertville. It houses several businesses including a restaurant, the Schoolhouse Lunchroom.

“It’s a unique atmosphere and everyone feels comfortable,” Zak said. “It’s homey. A lot of our clientele are older and they feel safe.”

As a business owner, Zak said what she enjoys most about her job is “the customers.”

“Sixty-five to 75% of our customers are every day or every other day customers. We know many of them on a first name basis,” she said. “Many of them order the same thing every day so the cooks will put the order in. We’ll tell them ‘If you’ve changed your mind, we’ll need to tell the cooks right away.’”

In addition to the Schoolhouse Lunchroom, there are several businesses located in the building. A list of vendors is available online at oldeschoolhousecommons.com.

