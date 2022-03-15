Making your home more energy-efficient is a great way to save money on your energy bills, and it's easier than you'd think!

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - BCRC Heating reveals 5 ways to make your home more energy-efficient. Save money and save energy by following this simple advice.

Heating Service - Hot Water Tank Replacement - Hot Water Tank Repair. Providing Fast, Fair & Reliable Service Since 2000! Fully Insured & Bonded. (CNW Group/BCRC Heating and Cooling)

1: Invest In HVAC Services & Maintenance

One of the most important things you can do to make your home more energy-efficient is to have your HVAC system checked on a regular basis by a professional HVAC service provider. This will ensure that your system is running efficiently and that there are no issues that could be causing it to use more energy than necessary.

It's also important to make sure your HVAC system is properly prepared for winter each year. A well-maintained HVAC system will help keep your home warm during the colder months of the year, and cool in the summer, which will save you money on energy costs. Failing to carry out small repairs on your heating and cooling system can cost you more in the long run, so it's always best to repair now than replace later.

2: For An Energy Efficient Home Insulation Is Key

Installing energy-efficient products is a cost-effective and fairly easy way to instantly make your home more energy-efficient. There are many different types of energy-efficient products available on the market, from energy-saving LED bulbs to insulation film and vapour control membranes to prevent energy loss around windows and doors. With simple changes like this, Canadians saved $14.6 billion in energy costs in 2017. That's around $84 per household per month in savings! ¹

3: Clean Filters & Ducts To Extend Lifespan

One of the best ways to keep your HVAC system running efficiently is to make sure you keep the filters clean. Dirty filters can restrict airflow and cause your HVAC system to work harder than it should, which can lead to increased energy use and higher energy bills. With more people than ever before working from home, keeping your property warm and comfortable to work in is important. In fact, according to recent data, around 5 million Canadian employees were working remotely in March 2021, which accounts for 20 per cent of Canadian professionals. ²

With so many people working from home, you must consider how this will impact your energy bills. The longer you stay at home throughout the week, the more you will likely spend keeping it cozy or cool, depending on the time of year. So, it is in your best interest to focus your attention on the maintenance of HVAC systems or watch your energy bills quickly increase.

Your home's air ducts also play an important part in keeping your home energy-efficient. And so It's vital to maintain your air ducts for keeping your system running efficiently and for your family's overall health and wellbeing.

4: Upgrade to Smart Home Automation

Another way to turn your property into an energy-efficient home is to incorporate technology to control your heating and cooling system via a smartphone device. Smart home automation can help homeowners turn up or turn down the heating room by room, rather than setting one temperature for the entire home. By creating climate zones, smart home automation will help you save energy and money, especially if you spend most of your time on one level of the property or in one particular room, such as a home office or living room. This technology can also be applied to lights, enabling you to switch off lights in parts of the home that aren't being used. Smart bulbs use at least 75 percent less energy and last around 25 times longer than regular light bulbs. This alone can save homeowners up to 40 percent on energy bills. ³

5: Replace Old HVAC Equipment

If your boiler is coming up to 15 years old, it may be time to start thinking about replacing it. New HVAC systems are designed and developed to be far more energy-efficient than older models, which means they use less energy and cost less to operate. In fact, newer HVAC systems can be up to 60 percent more efficient than older models, which is why replacing older units can really pay off. When replacing old heating and cooling systems, always look out for the Energy Star rating which means the system has a SEER rating of 14.5 or higher. While the initial cost for more efficient systems is typically higher, the operating costs are significantly lower for higher SEER units, effectively decreasing the total cost over the course of its life. Higher SEER-rated units are especially advantageous in warmer climate zones. ⁴

About BCRC Heating

As industry experts when it comes to HVAC, we help businesses and homeowners in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada save both energy and money by carrying out HVAC repairs and regular maintenance. We also offer emergency call-outs for those in difficult situations where heating or air conditioning units have failed and individuals or families are left without heat, hot water, or air conditioning during the summer months.

For more information, please visit www.bcrcheating.com

