U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.38
    +4.17 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,205.10
    +293.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,464.38
    -155.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.79
    +17.03 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.86 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    +0.0072 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    -0.0500 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7450
    -1.1690 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,161.19
    -328.36 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.09
    -6.88 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Making housing more affordable for Canadians

·4 min read

WATERLOO REGION, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Making life more affordable for Canadian families starts with making housing more affordable. The Government of Canada recognizes that it is becoming increasingly challenging to find a safe and affordable place to live. That's why Budget 2022 proposes a series of investments to build more houses, help people save for their first home, and curb speculation and unfair practices that drive up housing prices.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today highlighted key measures included in Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable to improve housing affordability for Canadians.

The measures proposed in Budget 2022 include:

  • Putting Canada on the path to double housing construction over the next decade, including by investing $4 billion for the launch of a new Housing Accelerator Fund that will help create 100,000 new housing units over the next five years; and providing $1.5 billion to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative and create at least 6,000 additional affordable housing units across Canada.

  • Helping Canadians buy their first home by introducing the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account to allow first-time home buyers to save up to $40,000; doubling the First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit to $10,000, providing up to $1,500 in direct support to home buyers; extending the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive to March 31, 2025, to allow first-time home buyers to lower their borrowing costs; and investing $200 million to help develop and scale up rent-to-own projects across Canada.

  • Curbing unfair practices that drive up the price of housing by imposing a two-year ban on foreign capital coming into Canada to buy residential real estate; and taking steps to make property flippers pay their fair share.

  • Protecting home buyers by working with provinces and territories to develop and implement a Home Buyers' Bill of Rights and bring forward a national plan to end blind bidding.

Budget 2022 proposes targeted and responsible investments to give all Canadians a safe and affordable place to call home. This is part of our plan to make life more affordable, create jobs and prosperity today, grow the middle class, and build a stronger economic future for everyone.

Quotes

"Making life more affordable for Canadians starts with addressing housing affordability. All Canadians deserve a safe place to live, raise their families, and build their future. Budget 2022 will put home ownership in reach for more Canadians, while creating jobs and growing the economy."
The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Housing is a basic human need but it is also an economic imperative. Our economy is built by people, and people need homes in which to live. Our problem is simply this: Canada does not have enough homes. We need more of them, fast. This budget represents the most ambitious plan that Canada has ever had to solve that fundamental challenge."
The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Quick Facts

  • Budget 2022 introduces a Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit. This would provide up to $7,500 to Canadians for constructing a secondary suite for a senior or an adult with a disability to move in.

  • To expand co-op housing in Canada by an estimated additional 6,000 units, Budget 2022 proposes to reallocate $500 million of funding from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and reallocate an additional $1 billion in loans from the Rental Construction Financing Initiative to support co-op housing projects. This would make it the largest investment toward building new co-op housing in Canada in more than 30 years.

  • Budget 2022 proposes $150 million over two years, starting in 2022-23, to support affordable housing and related infrastructure in the North.

  • Budget 2022's proposed housing measures build on the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

  • Since the creation of the NHS, the Government of Canada has committed over $24.2 billion to support the creation of over 91,000 units and the repair of over 209,000 units, and has provided a more affordable place to live to over 172,000 households. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Related Product

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c9745.html

Recommended Stories

  • The war between Disney and Florida keeps escalating. Here are 5 key turning points in the battle

    What started as Disney’s public opposition to Florida’s “Don't Say Gay” bill could turn into the company losing special privileges in the state.

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellencePutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowInvestor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the worl

  • Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the Biden administration's decision to erase student debt for over 40,000 borrowers, environmental group backlash against federal land drilling permits, attempts to alleviate crude oil and gas prices, and voter sentiments on fiscal policy.

  • Target said to be zeroing in on massive warehouse deal in Pasco County

    Target Corp. is investing heavily in sortation and fulfillment facilities — and one of its biggest investments could land in Tampa Bay.

  • U.S. existing home sales fall further as house prices hit record high

    U.S. home sales dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years in March as house prices raced to a record high, and could decline further with mortgage rates hitting 5%. The report from the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday also showed the drop in sales in February was much steeper than initially thought. Homes sold in March typically stayed on the market for only 17 days and the share of all cash sales was the largest in eight years.

  • Biden administration to erase student debt of more than 40,000 borrowers

    The Biden administration announces moves that allow 40,000 borrowers to have their student loans erased, and brings 3.6 million closer to cancellation.

  • 4 predictions for the housing market in 2022, from economists and real estate pros

    Mortgage rates are on the rise: Mortgage rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 5% this month, the first time that’s happened since 2011, and pros say they may keep going up. As a result, the increase in mortgage rates means that homebuyers will have to adjust their expectations, and begin shopping in lower price ranges.

  • Home Prices Surged to a Record as Sales Fell. What’s Cooling the Hot Housing Market.

    The median price of an existing home rose to $375,300, a new high according to the National Association of Realtors. Affordability caused sales to fall.

  • Grandmaster Garry Kasparov Predicts 'Palace Coup' May Oust Putin Over Ukraine

    The Russian chess legend, a fierce Putin critic, laid out “the order of moves that cannot be reversed."

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Russia tweaks tax code to make it easier for foreign firms to pay in roubles

    Russian President Vladimir Putin last month signed a decree demanding foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles or else have their supplies cut. In practice the measure requires foreign gas buyers to open rouble and hard currency accounts at Gazprombank, which will receive their payments in foreign currencies and convert them into roubles via auctions on a Moscow exchange.

  • Biden administration launches student loan review, says 40,000 borrowers will see debt canceled

    The Department of Education announced Tuesday a new review of its student debt portfolio that it says will correct for past mistakes in debt administration.

  • Kyiv Says Territory Off the Table in Any Talks With Russia: Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned again that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia, even as Moscow’s forces step up their offensive to gain control of areas in the east.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mari

  • Fearing a Trump Repeat, Jan. 6 Panel Considers Changes to Insurrection Act

    WASHINGTON — In the days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, some of President Donald Trump’s most extreme allies and members of right-wing militia groups urged him to use his power as commander in chief to unleash the military to help keep him in office. Now, as the House committee investigating last year’s riot uncovers new evidence about the lengths to which Trump was willing to go to cling to power, some lawmakers on the panel have quietly begun discussions about rewriting the Insurrect

  • Le Pen Upset Would Be as Big a Shock to Markets as Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- All the polls show French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to win a second term Sunday. But from Citigroup Inc. to asset manager Amundi SA, the warnings are piling up that markets are underestimating the risk of a surprise. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial Exc

  • Germany Rejects Putin’s Demand for Gas Payments in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies buying Russian natural gas should not have to set up ruble accounts to pay for it, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, pushing back against a demand made last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial Excelle

  • The odds of a recession are 35%, says one of Biden’s favorite economists—but something else is even more likely

    Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi sees an altogether different scenario as even likelier than a recession in the next two or three years.

  • Jen Psaki in tears during interview on Republican anti-LGBTQ ‘cruelty’

    White House press secretary becomes emotional in podcast discussion of wave of legislation sweeping Republican states Jen Psaki said on the podcast: ‘It’s completely outrageous. Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, broke down in tears during an interview in which she condemned the “cruelty” of a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping Republican states. Known for her toughness at the briefing room podiu

  • Putin officials 'increasingly worried' he could unleash limited nuclear weapon

    Officials at high levels of government spoke to Bloomberg, claiming they believed the invasion was a "catastrophic" mistake which will set Russia back years.

  • Green light for mini-nuclear reactors by 2024, says Rolls-Royce

    Boris Johnson is expected to approve mini-nuclear reactors in 2024 amid a scramble to ditch fossil fuels, a boss of Rolls-Royce has said. The Government asked the nuclear watchdog to start the approval process last month after the firm secured a £210m grant in November from ministers to develop the country’s first small nuclear reactor (SMR). Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce’ Small Modular Reactors division, said that the regulatory process is likely to be complete in the middle of 2024. “We