Making Money With AI: 8 Easy Ways With This ChatGPT Alternative

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since ChatGPT was released to the general public in late 2022, various examples have emerged of how creative people could use the revolutionary tool to create a new income stream. Another AI-powered tool that has captured the interest of creatives is Midjourney, a generative art program. Here’s a look at several easy ways that you can make money with this AI image generator.

Check Out: 10 Ways to Double Your Income With ChatGPT

See: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Offer Custom Services on an Established Platform

You could offer customized images or services on a platform like Fiverr or Upwork. For example, there are currently over 16,000 services available under the category of “AI Artists” on Fiverr. If you can get a handle on Midjourney, you can offer various custom services, from designing website headers to personalized branded products.

There’s also a growing market for AI coaching and consulting as small businesses look to integrate AI into their marketing campaigns. If you can help implement AI-based services, you can make a decent income from business consulting.

Discover: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Create Logos

Similarly, you can create logos and images for businesses and websites. If you can figure out how to generate quality art from your prompts, you can take the vision for a business and create a compelling logo or an attractive background.

Print On Demand Services

Print-on-demand isn’t limited to t-shirt designs — you can sell your AI-generated artwork on almost anything on some platforms. Your artwork can appear on a selfie stick, coffee mug, hat, notepad, phone case or bag. The key is to find viral trends or popular ideas that will be a hit based on Google Trends or by looking through TikTok.

Websites like Etsy and Fine Art America will let you upload your art to sell prints in different formats. You can also use print-on-demand websites like Printify or Printful to ensure you don’t have to keep any inventory.

Story continues

Create Artwork for NFTs

Even though NFT projects aren’t trending at the moment, this doesn’t mean that you can’t tap into this market in hopes of an upswing. You can create an NFT collection using Midjourney’s Permutation Prompts function to generate varied unique and creative digital artwork from one prompt.

From there, you’ll want to look into the details of minting NFTs on a platform like OpenSea or Magic Eden. You can also sell the artwork to NFT creators if you don’t want to get stuck on the technical details.

Sell Your Best Prompts for Generating Art

If you can figure out how to best use Midjourney AI for designing art, you can sell those prompts to other artists and creatives looking for ideas. Prompt engineering — the process of finding the perfect text description to create the best possible final product — is a profitable skill.

You can list these prompts on a platform like PromptBase, where there are over 100,000 options available. The prompts that you can sell generally fall under a few common categories:

Logos and icons

Art and illustrations

Graphics and design

Photography

Marketing and business

Games and 3D

Your goal is to find a category you can specialize in and impressive ideas that could sell well. As your portfolio grows, you’ll have more examples of your artwork to display when you advertise your prompts.

Sell AI-Generated Artwork as Stock Photos

Once you get a handle on creating quality AI-based artwork, you can sell these images on Adobe Stock, an online marketplace for uploading and licensing art. You can also try out Shutterstock, iStockphoto and any other digital marketplace for your art. You’ll want to ensure that you follow the rules the platform sets. Once you find a type of artwork that sells, you can then create similar pieces to build up an expensive catalog of products.

If you create artwork that sells, you can then use this in your portfolio to promote your other services.

Teach People About Using Midjourney

As mentioned earlier, there’s money to be made in offering coaching services and education around these new AI-powered tools. While AI prompts may come to you after a few tries, many people still struggle with figuring out this new technology. Here are a few additional options for profiting with Midjourney:

Create a YouTube page explaining Midjourney.

Offer coaching services to marketing experts looking to create customized content.

Create a course around using Midjourney.

Show artists how to blend Midjourney with their unique ideas.

Offer assistance to social media influencers looking to add more graphics to their pages.

Create a Social Media Page

If you struggle with finding the right content for Instagram, you can combine ChatGPT and Midjourney to develop content ideas and high-quality images. If your page grows, you can sell advertising space or look for partnerships.

You can also use this strategy to combine a few of the monetization strategies mentioned in this article. For example, you can create an Instagram page that serves as a portfolio for your collection of business logos or NFT artwork. You can also promote your Etsy prints on TikTok. The opportunities are endless when trying to find ways to combine a social media page and AI-generated art.

Closing Thoughts

If you take the time to learn how to utilize Midjourney, you can create a new side hustle income stream for yourself. This generative art tool makes it easier to create visually appealing art pieces with minimal effort. With a little bit of experimentation, you can create a new income source that helps out with the bills.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Making Money With AI: 8 Easy Ways With This ChatGPT Alternative