Making the most of membership: Holmes Chamber advises on social media, special events

MOUNT HOPE − The Holmes County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau kicked off the new year with a meeting to help members make the most of their membership.

Presenting information about the Chamber and its planned programs for the year included Executive Director Tiffany Gerber, member and finance manager Samantha Whitworth, community and project coordinator Taylor Sigler and administrative assistant Michaela Miller.

Holmes County Chamber of Commerce members took a tour of the Met Collection at Abner Henry during the Chamber of Commerce meeting at Homestead Furniture in Mount Hope.

Social media available to members

Sigler and Miller help keep the Holmes County Chamber websites updated. Members have the ability to use the chamber's social media channels to grow their following.

Sigler noted some companies have email blockers on their systems, which prevent notifications and updated information.

"A big issue we have is some companies have blocks on and so they don't get things that we send," she said. "Please check to make sure that is not on so you are not missing out on information we send."

Ernie Hershberger, owner of Homestead Furniture, led Holmes County Chamber of Commerce members on a guided tour of the Met Collection at Abner Henry Furniture.

Miller said Placer.Ai is a location analytics company that studies visit trends, trade areas and demographics, tracking foot traffic for businesses and events.

Placer.Ai can dive deeper into visitor demographics by looking at household income, ethnicity and audience profile.

"Each paid member will be able to request one traffic report utilizing Placer.Ai beginning in February," Miller said.

Holmes County Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant Michaela Miller shared a report about Placer.Ai, a company that studies and tracks traffic through businesses.

Holmes County Chamber of Commerce members look at the Met Collection of furniture at Abner Henry.

Upcoming special events

The Chamber hosts three major special events during the year, including an annual sporting clay shoot in May, the golf outing in July and the awards and recognition banquet in November.

"Last year we had the most teams in the annual golf outing that we ever had," Sigler said. "Even though we had a thunder storm, we still had a great day. There are sponsorship opportunities for all of these events."

Members are invited to join a committee to help organize the events. They can become an ambassador who serves as an extension of chamber staff.

The meeting was held at the Gardens at Homestead Furniture. When the business meeting concluded, Homestead Furniture owner Ernie Hershberger led members on a tour of the Abner Henry Met Collection in a special wing of Homestead Furniture.

Story continues

Samantha Whitworth, membership and finance manager of the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, shared information about membership costs and benefits at the January meeting held at the Gardens at Homestead Furniture.

Chamber of Commerce President Jason Hummel commended the work of the staff at the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Holmes Chamber shares information about Placer.Ai tracker