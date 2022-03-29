U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,631.60
    +56.08 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.19
    +338.30 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,619.64
    +264.73 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,133.10
    +55.04 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.16
    -0.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.40
    -21.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    +0.0100 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8750
    -0.9990 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,469.77
    -90.54 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.61
    +8.24 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Making People's Lives Better - Chartwell 2022 ESG Report

·1 min read
In this article:
  • CSH.UN

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report").

Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR) Logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)
Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR) Logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)

"We are privileged to work in a sector that generates tremendous positive societal impact by serving and caring for the most respected segment of our population – our seniors. As a leader in the retirement living sector in Canada, at Chartwell we see it as our duty to continuously evolve, improve and grow our contribution to society," said Chartwell CEO Vlad Volodarski.

In our second ESG Report we highlight our progress and targets in enriching the lives of our residents and their loved ones; attracting, engaging and developing our employees; creating positive societal impact through community building and charitable activities; environmental stewardship; and corporate governance.

"We are proud of our achievements, but we know we have more to do. Our culture manifests itself in our results and lives in our stories. Stories about our residents, employees, and the communities in which we operate are heartwarming and inspirational. They deserve to be told," Volodarski continued. "I invite you to read our 2022 ESG report, where you will find, in addition to statistics and key performance indicators, many of these great stories."

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com

For more information, please contact:
Jonathan Boulakia, CIO and CLO
Chartwell Retirement Residences
905 501 6763 | jboulakia@chartwell.com

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c2754.html

