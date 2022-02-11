U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    -20.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,981.00
    -158.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,643.50
    -57.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.80
    -14.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.77
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0310
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,108.23
    -1,149.39 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.38
    -22.80 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Making Science continues international expansion with the acquisition of 70% of United Communications Partners, the owner of Tre-Kronor Media in Sweden and Denmark

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UCPA

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Communications Partners Inc. ("UCP") (OTC Markets: UCPA) and Making Science Group S.A. ("Making Science") (Madrid: MAKS) are pleased to announce the acquisition by Making Science of a 70% interest in UCP, the owner of a 100% interest in Tre Kronor Media – the full service media agency with locations in both Sweden and Denmark. Making Science will complete the acquisition pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") entered into between Making Science and Niclas Fröberg, a director and the Chairman of UCP, Lars Bönnelyche, a director of UCP, and Anna-Karin Darlin, the Chief Financial Officer of UCP (the "UCP Manager Sellers"). Under the Acquisition Agreement, each of the UCP Manager Sellers will transfer to Making Science all of their common share holdings in UCP, subject to formal registration. As a result of these transfers, Making Science will be the owner of 1,129,366,661 shares of UCP's outstanding common stock, representing a 69.805% interest in UCP. The consideration for the transfer of the shares included a combination of up-front cash and additional cash consideration, that is contingent upon Tre Kronor achieving certain agreed financial milestones, and shares in Making Science. Each of the UCP Manager Sellers has entered into a new employment agreement with Tre Kronor Media upon completion of the acquisition. Each of the current directors on the board of UCP, namely Mr. Fröberg, Mr. Bönnelyche and Mr. Kenneth Rosenthal, will remain as a director of UCP, and Ms. Darlin will continue as Chief Financial Officer of UCP.

The acquisition is part of the expansion process that Making Science has been carrying out since 2020, both nationally and internationally. Last week Making Science announced the acquisition of ELLIOT, the leading Digital Agency in Georgia. These acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022 follow seven carried out in 2021 as part of the company's organic growth strategy.

Niclas Fröberg, Chairman of UCP Inc and CEO of Tre Kronor: "Making Science offers UCP and Tre Kronor Media an ability to strengthen the current service portfolio and improve the competitive strength of the UCP group. The group can now add a full range of competences from AdTech, Data, CRM, and Google reseller status which are key to our future success as a full-service Media Agency in the Nordics."

Jose Antonio Martinez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science, said: "The Nordic region is a strategic market for Making Science, and we are delighted with the integration of Tre-Kronor, with locations in both Sweden and Denmark. We have been working with Tre-Kronor on several projects during 2021 with excellent results for clients. We are convinced that our partnership with the Tre-Kronor Media team will strengthen our positioning as a leader in Digital Marketing and AdTech in the region."

The deals will see an additional 50 professionals incorporated into the Making Science workforce from Tre Kronor Media. With these 50 new professionals on its team, Making Science continues its commitment to consolidate a highly specialised workforce – in areas such as campaign tagging, creativity, digital marketing, data configuration and campaign optimisation – which is more important than ever in the digital sector where there is huge demand for talent and many challenges to secure it.

About Making Science
Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitise their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud, all of them with high growth rates. The Making Science Group currently employs more than 800 people and has a presence and technological development in 10 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland and USA. The company has been chosen SME of the Year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has recently received the C.R.E.C.E. (Rapidly Expanding Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consultancy firm Ernst and Young as part of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. It has also obtained the 71st position in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 ranking, prepared by the Financial Times, positioning itself as the first fastest-growing European company in the marketing and sales sector. Making Science has also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in our community with a commitment that will have a major impact in the future.

About Tre Kronor Media
Tre Kronor Media is Sweden's first performance-based marketing agency founded 2007. The founders were Niclas Fröberg, Lars Bönnelyche, Carl Johan Grandinson and Jacob De Geer. Tre Kronor Media is today a full-service Media Agency with offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Copenhagen. Its partners in Norway and Finland also have offices in Oslo and Helsinki. The last ten years Tre Kronor Media has been awarded as the Best Media Agency in Sweden eight times. We employ more than 50 people and have a turnover of 80 million euro.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the future financial and operational performance, financial performance, business objectives and strategies of UCP, Making Science and Tre Kronor. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the results or performance implied by these forward-looking statements will be achieved or realized. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying on these forward-looking statements. No duty to update these forward-looking statements is assumed by UCP or Making Science.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/making-science-continues-international-expansion-with-the-acquisition-of-70-of-united-communications-partners-the-owner-of-tre-kronor-media-in-sweden-and-denmark-301480394.html

SOURCE United Communications Partners Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...

  • Affirm releases earnings early, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Affirm earnings after they were released early due to a Twitter mistake.