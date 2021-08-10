U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Making Strategy Work: Mission, Growth, & Sustainability -- A Free Web Forum By The Providers' Resource Center for Behavioral Health and Human Services, Qualifacts + Credible, & OPEN MINDS

·4 min read

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a web forum, Making Strategy Work – Mission, Growth, & Sustainability, available free of charge courtesy of the Providers' Resource Center for Behavioral Health and Human Services (PRC) powered by Qualifacts + Credible. This event will showcase how to create a vision for the community that is engaging, efficient, and effective.

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)
(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)

Planned strategic change is a delicate balancing act of managing the present and the future in domains of finance, customer service, and internal efficiency and doing so without losing the commitment of board or staff. It's no wonder that McKinsey studies have shown that as high as 70% of these change efforts fail – even pre-COVID. The pandemic has doubled the stakes and speed of the game. Margins are thinner, competitors are stronger and bigger, change is more urgent, and staff we need to lead this charge are tired.

If you are looking to assess your organization's strengths and needs to help revise your mission, don't miss this valuable presentation, Making Strategy Work – Mission, Growth, & Sustainability, on August 12 at 1:00 pm ET, featuring OPEN MINDS Senior Associate, Ray Wolfe, J.D. and Step by Step, Inc.'s President/Chief Executive Officer, Eric Lindey. During this session, they will discuss new day to day metrics and management habits that can help in balancing the present and future.

Raymond "Ray" Wolfe, J.D. brings over 40 years of experience in the health and human services sector to the OPEN MINDS team. His areas of expertise include managed care and value-based reimbursement models, financial analysis and management, mergers and acquisitions, CCBHC certification, integrated care, performance improvement, and strategic planning.

Eric Lindey has worked in a management capacity with county government, supports coordination, and provider organizations throughout his 30-year career in human services. He was the founder and CEO of The Hab Group before merging it with a large non-profit provider.

This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Qualifacts + Credible. However, attendees must register in advance.

About The Providers' Resource Center for Behavioral Health and Human Services (PRC)

Your platform for building success with value-based care. Serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs is a long and winding path. Let us be your guide, providing your team with the navigation tools needed for the transition to value-based reimbursement

The Providers' Resource Center for Behavioral Health & Human Services is the only authoritative resource on value-based reimbursement developed for executives of health and human service organizations serving consumers with complex needs. Learn more or join for free at https://providersresourcectr.com/.

About Qualifacts + Credible

Qualifacts and Credible have merged. And we're laser-focused on helping Behavioral Health and Human Services agencies improve clinical outcomes, enhance operations and activate their full potential.

Please rest assured – the team and tech you love will remain in place. Providers will have the flexibility to choose and work with the two best-in-KLAS EHR solutions, CareLogic and Credible Behavioral Health. Our teams will continue to support both platforms and our agency partners from end to end.

Over time, we will fully bring to life the power and potential of this merger – to elevate agencies and create healthier communities – across our offering, team, and the industry. We're excited for you to take this journey with us! Learn more

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Contact:
Meena Dayak,
Executive Vice President,
OPEN MINDS, at
717-334-1329 or
mdayak@openminds.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/making-strategy-work-mission-growth--sustainability--a-free-web-forum-by-the-providers-resource-center-for-behavioral-health-and-human-services-qualifacts--credible--open-minds-301352323.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

