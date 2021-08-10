MAKO Medical Selected for Kentucky K-12 School COVID-19 Testing

July 2021, MAKO Medical team members conducting COVID-19 K-12 tests.

July 2021, MAKO Medical team members conducting COVID-19 K-12 tests.

KENTUCKY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) has selected MAKO Medical as one of the testing partners to provide COVID-19 testing for all Kentucky students and educators throughout the 2021/2022 school year.

“MAKO Medical is ready to help Kentucky schools safely reopen,” Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical. “We have the resources and capacity to ensure fast and reliable testing, which is critical to help limit the spread of COVID-19, especially with the rapid spread of variants.”

In partnership with the CDC, the KDPH has launched the Kentucky K-12 School COVID-19 Testing Program. Paid for with federal dollars, this voluntary program allows school leaders to opt-in and provide free COVID-19 screening testing for teachers, staff and students.

“Research shows regular weekly testing of students and educators reduces the spread of COVID-19 in schools by 50%,” Ryan Nibert, Regional Executive, MAKO Medical.

“We all want to keep our schools save and have peace of mind as we return to large group activities,” said Jonathan Tucker, Regional Executive, MAKO Medical. “Our MAKO team can help make this happen by partnering with schools to provide turnkey testing in a rapid, reliable way.”

Earlier this month, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that MAKO Medical is one of the two partners operating the StrongSchoolsNC: K-12 COVID-19 Testing Program that will provide end-to-end COVID-19 testing services to North Carolina schools. To date, 44 school districts, 47 charter schools and 48 independent schools have opted to participate in the school testing program.

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory which has processed more than 8 million COVID-19 tests from more than 40 states, serving as the official testing partner for employers, public health departments, medical providers, and professional sports teams.

Company Highlights:

For the past two years, Forbes Magazine has included MAKO Medical in its inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers. Only 500 companies nationwide earned the distinction.

May 2021, the Triangle Business Journal in Raleigh, NC recognized MAKO Medical with a 2021 Life Sciences Award for Best COVID-19 Research Company.

August 2020, MAKO Medical announced the company scored 100% on CAP COVID Proficiency Testing, demonstrating MAKO’s commitment to quality lab results.

Committed to the U.S. Military—At MAKO’s founding, leaders carved out divisions of the company to hire U.S. military veterans. These teams are foundational to MAKO’s elite and high-touch client services model. In November 2020, MAKO held its first Veterans Day lunch to honor veterans. The company served a free meal to all Vance County veterans and their family members.

About MAKO Medical

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a diagnostics partner for businesses, physicians, urgent care facilities, and hospitals around the United States. MAKO Medical has recruited chemists and scientists to provide industry-leading innovation. MAKO Medical Laboratories’ methods and assays are validated for reproducibility, precision, and accuracy. MAKO Medical invests heavily in state-of-the-art instrumentation and technology. To learn more, visit makomedical.com.

