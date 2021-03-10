U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.25
    -10.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,779.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,735.50
    -53.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.80
    -4.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.54
    -0.47 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.00
    -5.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    -0.31 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    -1.44 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8200
    +0.3100 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,477.41
    -312.68 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.25
    -12.02 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,980.86
    -47.08 (-0.16%)
     

Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2020 Year-End Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·31 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2020 reserves, operating and financial results. The complete set of financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 are posted on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.journeyenergy.ca.

Highlights for 2020:

  • Produced 8,074 boe/d (46% oil and NGL's) in the fourth quarter and 8,379 boe/d (46% oil and NGL's) for the year.

  • Realized funds flow of $13.5 million for 2020 yielding $0.31 per basic share.

  • Reduced net debt by 33% to $90.4 million from $134.3 million at the end of 2019.

  • Purchased all of the syndicated bank debt outstanding of $75 million for $38 million plus a contingent payment of $5.75 million.

  • Commissioned Journey's 4.2 megawatt electricity generation project in Countess on September 29.

  • Proved developed producing reserves accounted for 40% of total proved plus probable reserves while proved reserves accounted for 58%.

  • Total Proved reserves declined by 2,932 Mboe due to commodity pricing. This decline was partially offset by positive technical revisions of 1,693 Mboe due to improved performance from our asset base, even though no wells were drilled in 2020.

  • Proved plus probable reserve life index of 16.1 years.

  • Proved developed producing and proved plus probable developed producing reserve life index of 6.9 and 9.4 years respectively, are testaments to Journey's low decline asset base.

  • Future development capital in the reserves report is:


Three Months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

Financial ($000's except per share amounts)

2020

2019

%

change

2020

2019

%

change

Production revenue

19,651

27,134

(28)

67,912

109,190

(38)

Net earnings loss

32,343

(7,654)

(523)

(56,624)

(31,355)

81

Per basic share

0.75

(0.18)

(517)

(1.31)

(0.78)

68

Per diluted share

0.75

(0.18)

(517)

(1.31)

(0.78)

68

Funds flow

6,040

6,311

(4)

13,475

28,418

(53)

Per basic share

0.14

0.15

(7)

0.31

0.71

(56)

Per diluted share

0.14

0.14

-

0.31

0.68

(54)

Cash flow from operations

2,909

11,684

(75)

11,605

27,748

(58)

Per basic share

0.07

0.27

(74)

0.27

0.69

(61)

Per diluted share

0.07

0.26

(73)

0.27

0.67

(60)

Net capital expenditures

817

9,331

(91)

7,066

20,531

(66)

Net debt

90,355

124,213

(27)

90,355

124,213

(27)








Share Capital (000's)







Basic, weighted average

43,395

42,910

1

43,164

40,172

7

Basic, end of period

44,001

43,087

2

44,001

43,087

2

Fully diluted

52,608

48,174

9

52,608

48,174

9








Daily Sales Volumes







Natural gas (Mcf/d)







Conventional

18,295

19,712

(7)

18,764

19,367

(3)

Coal bed methane

7,871

9,490

(17)

8,506

9,712

(12)

Total natural gas volumes

26,166

29,202

(10)

27,270

29,079

(6)

Crude oil (Bbl/d)







Light/medium

2,060

2,968

(31)

2,263

2,868

(21)

Heavy

992

971

2

906

1,066

(15)

Total crude oil volumes

3,052

3,939

(23)

3,169

3,934

(19)

Natural gas liquids (Bbl/d)

661

657

1

665

592

12

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d)

8,074

9,463

(15)

8,379

9,372

(11)








Average Prices (excluding hedging)







Natural gas ($/mcf)

2.57

1.74

48

1.94

1.55

25

Crude Oil ($/bbl)

42.46

57.70

(26)

37.97

60.80

(38)

Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)

25.51

25.86

(1)

18.75

25.29

(26)

Barrels of oil equivalent ($/boe)

26.46

31.17

(15)

22.15

31.92

(31)








Netbacks ($/boe)







Realized prices (excl. hedging)

26.46

31.17

(15)

22.15

31.92

(31)

Royalties

(2.69)

(4.33)

(38)

(2.25)

(4.03)

(44)

Operating expenses

(12.06)

(14.64)

(18)

(12.48)

(14.23)

(12)

Transportation expenses

(0.61)

(0.75)

(19)

(0.48)

(0.54)

(11)

Operating netback

11.10

11.45

(3)

6.94

13.12

(47)








Wells drilled







Gross

-

4

(100)

-

7

(100)

Net

-

4.0

(100)

-

7.0

(100)

Success rate (%)

-

100

-

-

100

-

OPERATIONS

Journey achieved sales volumes of 8,379 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL's) in 2020, representing an 11% reduction from 9,372 (48% crude oil and NGL's) produced in 2019. The lower volumes in 2020 are primarily the result of natural declines due to a lack of capital investment but also include reduced volumes due to shutting-in uneconomic production for a portion of the year. In mid-March of 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic was causing systematic shutdowns of global economies, and world oil prices experienced a severe decline. WTI oil prices declined below USD $20/bbl making several of Journey's oil properties uneconomic to operate. Consequently, Journey took the prudent and immediate action to shut-in approximately 1,500 boe/d (73% crude oil and NGL's) of its production effective the first week of April. Journey restarted the majority of shut-in production early in the third quarter.

Journey did not drill or complete any wells in 2020. Capital expenditures for 2020 were limited to maintenance capital where deemed necessary, as well as the completion and commissioning of our power generation project. The power project commenced operations in late September. One key feature of the power project as designed is the ease in which the project can be expanded to over 6 megawatts from the current maximum capacity of 4.0 megawatts, with the addition of one additional power generation unit. Over the past six months Journey has seen a dramatic increase in pricing for both natural gas and electricity, and remains well positioned to take full advantage of these increases in 2021.

In 2020 Journey was focused on repositioning its capital structure to provide maximum liquidity over the medium term. This focus will continue into 2021 with Journey planning to use free cash flow to satisfy short term obligations. Journey has been able to take advantage of the previously announced Site Rehabilitation Program whereby funds are provided to industry to complete abandonment work. Journey has been allocated approximately $3.37 million in programs 1-5. These funds will be utilized to abandon wells, facilities, and also to conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2 environmental assessments. Approximately $550 thousand of these funds have been expended to date. Technical teams at Journey have reviewed and approved for abandonment, approximately 20 well sites in Westerose; 30 well sites in Matziwin; and 50 well sites in Crystal. This program will be ongoing throughout 2021 and into 2022.

The Duvernay drilling program has advanced to the point where Journey has significant production history for the three wells drilled by its joint venture partner, Kiwetinohk Resources Corp. ("KRC"). These wells rank in the top tier of all wells drilled to date in the East Shale Duvernay basin. The success to date in this play highlights the significant development potential of the Duvernay land block. The joint venture currently controls approximately 116 gross sections where Journey has a working interest of 37.5% (43.5 net sections). Since KRC did not fully complete all possible earning during the option phase of the farm-out agreement, which ended in late August 2020, Journey retained its 100% interest in 31 unearned sections. This, plus an additional 6 gross sections Journey previously acquired, results in the Company controlling 80.5 net sections or approximately 53% of the total acreage within the total Duvernay land block. As Journey recovers from the 2020 price shock associated with the pandemic, the capital available for this project in 2021 is limited, despite this resource having attractive returns in the current pricing environment. As a result, Journey is actively seeking opportunities to monetize this opportunity or find a Joint Venture partner.

Journey plans on returning to the field in late 2021 or early 2022. Journey will continue to monitor broader market forces and adjust its capital plans on an ongoing basis. Journey has a development drilling program ready for Skiff, Cherhill and Crystal. The horizontal development program in south Skiff follows up the three wells drilled there in 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the central well of the three well pattern was converted to a water injection well, and the offsetting producers have now begun to respond favorably to the injection. The Company's low decline and predictable asset base will help the Company maintain its business and restore our long term sustainability.

FINANCIAL

Debt Restructuring
2020 will enter its place in history as a year with many challenges. During the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil and gas industry experienced the largest single oil price decline in history. For Journey, there was no challenge more significant than dealing with its outstanding bank debt. The year started with strong commodity prices but by March, the world fell victim to the turmoil of the pandemic. The sharp decline in commodity prices put extraordinary stress on the reserve values that supported Journey's bank borrowings. Accordingly, the banks reduced the borrowing base and as a result Journey became drawn in excess of this new borrowing base level. Cash flows associated with these low commodity prices were insufficient for Journey to repay this deficiency. The company spent the majority of 2020 in forbearance, trying to work out a solution with the banks that provided the remaining stakeholders an opportunity to weather this potentially short term storm.

These efforts culminated in a multi-party transaction on October 30, 2020, whereby Journey's largest shareholder and debt provider, Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo"), loaned Journey $38 million to buy out the outstanding bank debt of $75 million. This restructuring was a milestone for Journey and represented the culmination of a substantial, collaborative effort from all parties. Journey successfully emerged from the state of forbearance and now has all of its borrowings held by AIMCo. AIMCo's support and confidence in the Journey team provided the much needed credit stability and financial flexibility to allow it control its own destiny. Events occurring subsequent to this transaction, including the rise in commodity prices, and the beginnings of the world emerging from the ravages of the pandemic, suggest that these efforts will benefit Journey stakeholders for years to come.

Operating Results
While oil prices recovered somewhat in the third quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc on world economies and worldwide oil consumption continued to be challenged. Journey's realized oil prices during the fourth quarter averaged $42.46/bbl which was 26% lower than the $57.70/bbl realized in the fourth quarter of 2019. Natural gas prices showed strength as Journey realized $2.57/mcf compared to $1.74/mcf in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, Journey's average realized commodity prices were 15% lower during the fourth quarter of 2020 at $26.46/boe as compared to $31.17/boe in the same quarter in 2019. Journey's sales volume mix shifted more towards natural gas as the uneconomic, oil production that was shut-in at the beginning of the second quarter was brought back on-line in stages during the third and fourth quarters and therefore sales volumes for the year and the quarter were not at full capacity. Natural gas volumes accounted for 54% (2019 – 51%) of total volumes sold in the fourth quarter while crude oil production dropped to 38% in 2020 from 42% in 2019. On the revenue side, crude oil and NGL's comprised 69% of total revenues for the fourth quarter while for the same quarter in 2019 they were 83%. Journey's hedging position yielded a realized gain of $0.4 million during the fourth quarter, bringing the year-to-date gains to $7.9 million. The Company continued to pursue cost control initiatives initiated earlier in the year in response to the pandemic. On a per boe basis, field operating expenses (royalties, operating expenses, and transportation expenses) were 22% lower at $15.36/boe during the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $19.72/boe in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Journey ensured that all controllable costs were minimized, while continuing to operate its wells in a very safe manner. General and administrative costs were 63% lower in the fourth quarter at $605 thousand as compared to $1,616 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. The G&A cost reduction initiatives initiated in the second quarter had a direct bearing on the fourth quarter results. During the second quarter, Journey reduced compensation levels to its staff by approximately 10% on top of the already reduced work week implemented in 2019; temporarily furloughed approximately one-quarter of its workforce; obtained partial rent deferral for its head office lease; and applied for benefits under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program. These initiatives continued into the fourth quarter wherein Journey re-structured its head office lease by reducing its space and reducing its cost per square foot. Journey estimates that it will save approximately $1.5 million per year in head office rent starting in 2021. On a per boe basis, Journey's G&A was $0.81 for the fourth quarter of 2020, or 56% lower than the $1.86 realized in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Finance expenses related to borrowings decreased by 12% to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $2.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. Average, interest-bearing debt decreased by 18% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 as a result of the debt repurchase for less than its face value on October 30. The increased finance costs for the full year of 2020 were the result of higher interest rates on the new term debt that replaced the bank debt.

Journey realized net earnings of $32.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was largely attributable to the gain on settlement of the bank debt of $35.7 million. For the year to date this gain was over-shadowed by the large asset impairment of $60.9 million taken in the first quarter. This impairment was attributable to the sharp decline in commodity prices experienced in the first quarter. For the entire year Journey suffered a loss of $56.6 million or $1.31 per basic and diluted shares as compared to a loss in 2019 of $31.4 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted shares.

Capital program
The Company spent $0.8 million in its capital program during the fourth quarter with almost all of this spending directed to the ongoing work of Journey's power generation project. The power project was commissioned on September 29. Capital was conserved throughout the year for two mains reasons. Early on in the pandemic, there were very few projects that were economic given that realized oil prices dropped to a low of $6.99/bbl in April and there was great uncertainty as to the depth and length of the global economy shutdowns. Secondly, all available cash was going toward debt reduction. As a result, there were limited funds to expend on discretionary projects. Journey made it a priority to complete the power generation project it started in 2019 and started delivering electricity to the Alberta power grid on September 29. Management's view is that electricity prices are subject to less fluctuations to the downside than oil and natural gas, and because of this stability it made good sense to diversify its revenue base. The project was originally built with possible future expansion in mind and should the asset perform as expected, Journey has the optionality to increase its capacity to 6 megawatts of generating capability a very low capital cost.

Journey exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with net debt of $90.4 million, which was 27% lower than the $124.2 million at the end of 2019. In addition, Journey has a very strong income tax pool position with approximately $679 million in aggregate deductions available.

OUTLOOK

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Journey entered into a sale agreement with a third party for its newly commissioned power project, along with the associated producing natural gas assets, which are used as the supply for the electricity generation (the "Countess Assets"). The primary purpose of this transaction was to reduce the borrowings from AIMCo, which were used to purchase Journey's syndicated bank debt. After of series of extensions to closing date granted to the purchaser, on March 1, 2021 Journey terminated the agreement rather than provide a further extension. Journey has retained the $902 thousand deposit advanced pursuant to this purchase and sale agreement. Given the significant appreciation in forward pricing for both natural gas and power, Journey felt that the current consideration realized from the sale did not appropriately capture the potential value and the optionality the assets provide to the Company. Journey management estimates that cash flow from the Countess Assets will be $1.5-2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 alone. In addition, the power facility was constructed in a manner that allows for expanded capacity, providing significant future optionality for the Company.

Retaining the Countess Assets was made possible by the dramatic increase in commodity prices experienced across Journey's entire asset basis since the fall of 2020. The increase in commodity prices, if sustained, will allow Journey to meet its near term financial obligations from cash flow, allowing the company to restore financial flexibility by late 2021. In support of this Journey made a partial repayment of $3.75 million to AIMCo on March 2, 2021. Although this repayment will limit Journey's near term ability to invest capital in its attractive development opportunities the optionality, cash generation capability, and long life characteristics of the Countess Assets justify the trade-off.

2020 GUIDANCE

Journey has decided to take a conservative approach to capital spending for 2021, with a focus on repaying the new borrowings from AIMCo. The dramatic increase in commodity prices, coupled with favorable price differentials, and a lower cost structure are combining to make 2021 another transformational year for the Company. Journey's initial 2021 guidance is presented in the table below:

Annual average production

7,300 – 7,600 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL)

Capital spending

$3.5 - $5.0 million

Funds flow

$30 - $33 million

Year-end net debt

$62 - $65 million

Funds flow per basic weighted average share

$0.68 - $0.75

Corporate annual decline rate

16%

Journey's 2021 forecasted funds flow is based upon the following assumed annual, average prices: WTI of $59.00/bbl USD; Company differentials of $5.50/bbl USD for oil from Edmonton light sweet prices; realized natural gas price of CDN$2.90/mcf CDN; and a foreign exchange rate of $0.79 US$/CDN$.

Over the course of 2021, we look forward to updating you on our progress as we transition to better days. We thank all of our stakeholders who have stood by us through these difficult and trying times.

RESERVES

The following table provides summary information presented in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited ("GLJ") independent reserves assessment and evaluation effective December 31, 2020, (the "GLJ Report"). GLJ evaluated 100% of Journey's crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves. The evaluation of all of its oil and gas properties was done in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

The 2020 GLJ reserve report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with all active and inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems as recommended in the COGE Handbook.

Detailed reserve information will be presented in the Company's upcoming Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information section of the Company's Annual Information Form scheduled to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2021.

Company Gross Reserves
Based on Forecast Price and Costs as at December 31, 2020


Light
Medium Oil

Tight

Oil

Heavy

Oil

Natural
Gas

NGLs

Total(2)

Reserves Category

(Mbbl)

(Mbbl)

(Mbbl)

(MMcf)

(Mbbl)

(Mboe)

Proved







Producing

4,354

128

2,412

66,572

2,112

20,102

Developed non-producing

319

0

7

7,748

278

1,895

Undeveloped

2,365

119

1,775

14,620

502

7,199

Total proved

7,038

247

4,194

88,939

2,893

29,195

Probable

6,433

110

3,027

58,198

1,540

20,809

Total proved plus probable

13,470

357

7,221

147,138

4,433

50,004








Included in Above:







Proved plus probable producing

5,934

197

3,462

95,507

2,609

28,120








Notes:

(1)

Company Gross Reserves consists of Journey's working interest (operated and non-operated) share of reserves before deduction of royalties payable and without including royalties receivable by the Company.

(2)

In the case of natural gas volumes, boe's are derived by converting natural gas to oil using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl).

(3)

Company Gross Reserves include fuel gas required for power generation at our Countess property.

(4)

Total values may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Based on Forecast Prices and Costs)


Before Tax Net Present Value
($000's)

Reserves category

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

Proved






Producing

(109,768)

50,772

77,212

78,559

74,558

Developed non-producing

17,336

12,652

9,900

8,111

6,861

Undeveloped

104,422

54,885

30,040

16,042

7,526

Total proved

11,990

118,308

117,153

102,712

88,944

Probable

329,673

195,099

127,965

89,679

65,824

Total proved plus probable

341,663

313,407

245,118

192,391

154,769







Included in Above






Proved plus probable producing

(10,712)

109,598

117,187

107,993

97,441







Not Included in Above






Countess Power Generation

28,038

16,688

11,025

7,921

6,071


Notes:

(1)

Total values may not add due to rounding.

(2)

Forecast pricing used is the average of the published price forecasts for GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at December 31, 2020.

(3)

It should not be assumed that the net present values of future net revenues estimated by GLJ represent fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

(4)

The Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue for reserves does not include the future net revenue from power generation at our Countess property. The Net Present Value of Future Net Revenues of power generation, including the cost to purchase fuel gas, is shown above as evaluated by GLJ effective January 1, 2021.


The forecast prices and foreign exchange rates used in the GLJ Report are as follows:


WTI Cushing

Oklahoma

($US/bbl)

Edmonton

40 API
($CDN/bbl)

WCS Crude Oil
Stream
($CDN/bbl)

Alberta

AECO-spot

($CDN/Mmbtu)

NYMEX

Henry Hub
($US/Mmbtu)

Foreign

Exchange

($US/$CDN)

2021

47.17

55.76

44.63

2.78

2.83

0.7683

2022

50.17

59.89

48.18

2.70

2.87

0.7650

2023

53.17

63.48

52.10

2.61

2.90

0.7633

2024

54.97

65.76

54.10

2.65

2.96

0.7633

2025

56.07

67.13

55.19

2.70

3.02

0.7633

2026

57.19

68.53

56.29

2.76

3.08

0.7633

2027

58.34

69.95

57.42

2.81

3.14

0.7633

2028

59.50

71.40

58.57

2.86

3.20

0.7633

2029

60.69

72.88

59.74

2.92

3.26

0.7633

2030

61.91

74.34

60.93

2.98

3.33

0.7633

2031

63.15

75.83

62.15

3.04

3.39

0.7633

2032

64.41

77.34

63.39

3.10

3.46

0.7633

2033

65.70

78.89

64.66

3.16

3.53

0.7633

2034

67.01

80.47

65.95

3.23

3.60

0.7633

2035

68.35

82.08

67.28

3.29

3.67

0.7633

Thereafter

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

0.7633

RESERVES RECONCILIATION

The following table sets out a reconciliation of the changes in the Corporation's reserves as at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 based on forecast prices and cost assumptions in effect at the applicable reserve evaluation date:


FACTORS

Proved
(Mboe)

Proved plus
Probable (Mboe)

December 31, 2019

33,422

57,546

Extensions and Improved Recovery

68

87

Technical Revisions

1,693

(648)

Economic Factors

(2,932)

(3,924)

Production

(3,056)

(3,056)

December 31, 2020

29,195

50,004


Notes:

(1)

Gross Company Reserves shown. Total values may not add due to rounding.

(2)

There were no acquisitions or dispositions in 2020.

(3)

There were no drilling or completions in 2020.

(4)

Economic factors have been calculated as the difference in reserves using the 2020 Reserve Report price forecast with the 2019 Reserve Report forecasts.

(5)

Proved Technical Revisions were positive despite removal of certain wells that were unlikely to be drilled prior to land expiries.

(6)

Proved plus Probable Technical revisions were negative as positive revisions at several properties were not enough to offset the impact of removal of certain wells that were unlikely to be drilled prior to land expiries.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table provides the breakdown of future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the proved and proved plus probable reserve categories noted below:

Year

Proved
($000's)

Proved Plus
Probable
($000's)

2021

7,478

7,478

2022

29,672

38,925

2023

25,064

59,453

2024

21,889

46,046

2025

1,550

29,460

Remaining

4,499

6,590

Total (Undiscounted)

90,152

187,952

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

The Company's reserve life index ("RLI") is calculated by taking the Company Gross Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2021 production as estimated in the GLJ report.


Company Gross
Reserves

2021 Company
Gross Production

RLI

Reserves Category

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Years)

Proved, developed, producing

20,102

2,908

6.9

Total proved

29,195

3,008

9.7

Proved plus probable producing

28,120

2,996

9.4

Proved plus probable

50,004

3,102

16.1

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing waterflood projects, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods.

Journey Energy Inc.
700, 517 – 10th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2R 0A8
403-294-1635
www.journeyenergy.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER ADVISORIES

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, which involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Journey, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Information Form filed on www.SEDAR.com on March 30, 2020. Forward-looking information may relate to Journey's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the business strategy and plans and objectives. Particularly, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning Journey's drilling and other operational plans, production rates, and long-term objectives. Journey cautions investors in Journey's securities about important factors that could cause Journey's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Information in this press release about Journey's prospective funds flows and financial position is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that information regarding Journey's financial outlook should not be used for purposes other than those disclosed herein. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on current estimates, expectations and projections, which Journey believes to be reasonable as of the current date. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and accordingly, you should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

Readers are cautioned that the above list of risks and factors are not intended to be exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect operating and financial results are, or will be, included in reports filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures in evaluating corporate performance. These terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

  1. "Funds Flow" is calculated by taking "cash flow provided by operating activities" from the financial statements and adding or deducting: changes in non-cash working capital; transaction costs; and decommissioning costs. Funds Flow per share is calculated as Funds Flow divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding in the period. Because Funds Flow and Funds Flow per share are not impacted by fluctuations in non-cash working capital balances, we believe these measures are more indicative of performance than the GAAP measured "cash flow generated from operating activities". In addition, Journey excludes transaction costs from the definition of Funds Flow, as these expenses are generally in respect of capital acquisition transactions. The Company considers Funds Flow a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate funds necessary to repay debt and to fund future growth through capital investment. Journey's determination of Funds Flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The reconciliation between cash from operating activities on the consolidated financial statements, and Funds Flow can be found in the table below. Journey also presents Funds Flow per share where per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net income (loss) per share, which per share amount is calculated under IFRS and is more fully described in the notes to the audited, year-end consolidated financial statements.

  2. "Netback(s)". The Company uses netbacks to help evaluate its performance, leverage, and liquidity; comparisons with peers; as well as to assess potential acquisitions. Management considers netbacks as a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Management also uses them in operational and capital allocation decisions. Journey uses three netbacks to assess its own performance and also performance in relation to its peers. These netbacks are operating, Funds Flow and net income (loss). "Operating netback" is calculated as the average sales price of the commodities sold (excluding financial hedging gains and losses), less royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. "Funds Flow netback" begins with the operating netback and deducts general and administrative costs, interest costs and then adds or deducts any realized gains or losses on derivative contracts. To calculate the "net income (loss) netback", Journey takes the Funds Flow netback and then adds or deducts: unrealized gains/losses on derivative contracts; share-based compensation expense; depletion; depreciation; accretion; loss and gains on dispositions; asset impairments; exploration and evaluation expenses; PP&E impairments and reversals; and deferred income taxes. There is no GAAP measure that is reasonably comparable to netbacks.

  3. "Net debt" is calculated by taking current assets, and then subtracting accounts payable and accrued liabilities; the principal amount of term debt; and the other liability. Net debt is used to assess the capital efficiency, liquidity and general financial strength of the Company. In addition, it is used as a comparison tool to assess financial strength in relation to Journey's peers.

Barrel of Oil Equivalents and Volumes

Where amounts are expressed in a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe"), or barrel of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent at six (6) thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to one (1) barrel. Use of the term BOE may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. The boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel ("Bbl") of oil or natural gas liquids is based on an energy equivalency conversion methodology primarily applicable at the burner tip, and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms to the Canadian Securities Regulators' National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

Other than in the highlight table, where the Company uses the term "crude oil" it is referring to the aggregate of light, medium and heavy crude oil volumes or dollars as is required. Where the Company uses the term "natural gas" it is referring to the aggregate of conventional natural gas and coal-bed methane natural gas volumes or dollars as is required.

All volumes in this press release refer to the sales volumes of crude oil, natural gas and associated by-products measured at the point of sale to third-party purchasers. For natural gas, this occurs after the removal of natural gas liquids.

Oil and Gas Measures and Metrics

All reserve references in this press release are "Company Gross Reserves". Company gross reserves are the Company's total working interest share of reserves before deduction of any royalties and excluding any royalty interests of the Company.

All future net revenues are stated prior to provision of general and administrative expenses, interest, but after the deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated abandonment and reclamation cost for wells with reserves attributed to them; and estimated future capital expenditures to book those reserves. Future net revenues have been presented on a before tax basis. Estimated values of future net revenue disclosed herein are not representative of fair market value.

The Company uses the following metrics in assessing its performance and comparing itself to other companies in the oil and gas industry. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures.by other companies:

  1. Recycle ratio is calculated by taking the operating netback and dividing it by the finding and development or finding, development and acquisition costs (including changes in future development costs) per boe. The ratio gives an indication of how profitably the company is replacing its reserves. The higher the ratio the more profitably it is replacing reserves.

  2. The Company's reserve life index ("RLI") is calculated using the Company Gross Reserves and dividing them by the projected, next years' production from the independent reserve engineers' year end reserve report. The RLI is used by management to assess the longevity of the reserves being added which in turn gives information about the corporate decline rates of the Company.

  3. Corporate decline ("Decline") is the rate at which production from a grouping of assets falls from the beginning of a fiscal year to the end of that year.

Select Abbreviations and Definitions

AIMCo

Alberta Investment Management Corporation

bbl

barrel

bbls

barrels

boe

barrels of oil equivalent

boe/d

barrels of oil equivalent per day

gj

gigajoules

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards

Mbbls

thousand barrels

MMBtu

million British thermal units

Mboe

thousand boe

Mcf

thousand cubic feet

Mmcf

million cubic feet

Mmcf/d

million cubic feet per day

MSW

Mixed sweet Alberta benchmark oil price

NGL's

natural gas liquids

WCS

Western Canada Select benchmark oil price

WTI

West Texas Intermediate benchmark Oil price

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/09/c6327.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound, Nasdaq jumps by most since November

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Gold jumps over 2% on retreating U.S. yields, dollar

    Gold surged more than 2% on Tuesday on the back of a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, staging a strong recovery from the nine-month low it hit in the previous session. Spot gold was up 2% to $1,715.40 per ounce by 11:53 a.m. EST (1653 GMT), having slipped on Monday to $1,676.10, its lowest level since June 5. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields backed away from more than a one-year high hit last week, while the dollar fell.

  • Gupta in Talks to Negotiate Reprieve on Greensill Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is battling to negotiate a reprieve on its debt obligations to Greensill Capital as the unraveling of its biggest lender threatens to take down the metals group.A debt standstill agreement with Greensill, which filed for administration on Monday, would help GFG stave off insolvency and avoid an asset fire sale, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Gupta is separately seeking to raise new financing to replace Greensill’s loans, they said.The abrupt collapse of Lex Greensill’s business has shuttered funds run by Credit Suisse Group AG and forced Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. to write down its $1.5 billion investment in the supply-chain finance firm. Now it risks dragging down GFG, with governments from London to Paris monitoring the threat to 35,000 jobs across a business that spans steel to renewable energy.In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division over the impact on British factories and jobs, a person with knowledge of the matter said. GFG employs about 5,500 people across the U.K., including at an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites, if Greensill’s difficulties jeopardized them.GFG “started to default on its obligations” after Greensill stopped lending to the group at the beginning of March, according to court documents. Greensill’s exposure to the metals group was $5 billion, one of the people said.U.K. unions met with GFG executives on Tuesday amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s empire. The Indian-born former commodities trader had previously been called the “savior of steel” for his tendency to buy unloved mills and smelters. GFG, a loose group of companies he owns, spans 30 countries.“While Greensill’s difficulties have created a challenging situation, we have adequate funding for our current needs,” GFG said in an emailed statement, adding that attempts to secure alternative financing “will take some time to organize.”Read more: GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on GuptaThe negotiations on a debt reprieve may not lead to a deal, the people said. Partners at Grant Thornton were appointed as joint administrators of Greensill on Monday.A spokesperson for Grant Thornton declined to comment.The collapse of Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm has cast a shadow over Gupta’s business, which relied heavily on its funding for a $6 billion acquisition spree over five years. In Monday’s court filing, Greensill said that its largest customer by value has fallen into “severe financial difficulty,” and had warned last month it faced insolvency without its funding.The news that Greensill has filed for administration is “extremely concerning to the unions and the workforce,” a spokesperson for the U.K.’s National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said. “Government must take an active role to facilitate a comprehensive solution.”The Australian Workers’ Union has been meeting with management at GFG’s Whyalla steelworks in South Australia on a rolling basis, National Secretary Daniel Walton said in an emailed statement.GFG took ownership of Whyalla in 2017 with a bold plan to increase production and invest in renewable power to reduce energy costs. The steelworks are now profitable and the global prospects for steel demand are good, Walton said.A spokesperson for Australia’s Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the government was “monitoring the situation closely,” though declined to comment further about the potential impact of Greensill’s difficulties.(Adds response in Australia in final 3 paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of the financial market.The digital asset rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $53,747 as of 1:02 p.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“We feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday.Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well.”Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners made a little-discussed connection between tech stocks and the world’s largest digital asset on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.“The relationship between Bitcoin prices and the tech market is very close,” he said. If “Bitcoin prices go down, I think the tech stocks are going to be hit very badly.”Meanwhile, the digital-asset industry continues to see endorsements from institutions. On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management.NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform. Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why The Ongoing War of Words Between Charlie Munger and Robinhood Underline The Lack of Inclusivity in Investing

    2021 has seen the much loved, nostalgic computer game company GameStop become an unlikely battleground between hardened hedge funds and a new generation of retail investors.

  • Saudi Oil Hawkishness Speeds India Plan to Seek Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s push to restrain oil supply to buoy prices is spurring India to speed up plans to diversify its crude sources and pursue alternative energy, the chairman of one of the nation’s biggest refiners said.The world’s third-biggest oil importer was already trying to cut its dependence on Middle Eastern crude, with American oil rising from 0.5% of total purchases to 6% over the past five years, Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears in Riyadh when the alliance, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to hold output steady last week. The decision and an attack on an export terminal in the kingdom pushed Brent above $71 a barrel on Monday.“Higher prices make the future of oil as a commodity in the energy basket more detrimental,” Surana said. “It pushes people to look for more alternative resources in the energy basket,” he said, adding that India would prefer an oil price in the $50 to $60 a barrel range.It’s looking increasingly unlikely that crude will drop back to those levels. Top banks upgraded their price forecasts following the OPEC+ decision, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing Brent at $80 a barrel in the third quarter.Around 86% of Indian oil imports last year were from OPEC+ members, with 19% coming from Saudi Arabia, according to government data. Indian refiners are watching Iran’s possible re-entry into the oil market closely, Surana said.Higher oil prices are also likely to add more impetus to India’s push for cleaner sources of energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month that the country is targeting for 40% of its energy needs to come from green sources by 2030.Brent oil’s surge of around 30% so far this year is already crimping domestic fuel consumption and is threatening India’s recovery from its worst recession since the 1950s. “Higher prices push up inflation and that is not good for the economy,” Surana said.(Updates with oil price forecasts in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rising interest rates are a good sign for stocks

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 8, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher after tech-led rally

    Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher after tech-led rally

  • China’s Yuan Becomes Latest Victim of Treasury-Led Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan erased all its gains against the dollar this year, the latest to fall prey to the Treasury-led global market selloff.The onshore yuan weakened as much as 0.5%, falling past the 6.5283 per dollar level it closed at last year. At its January peak, it was up 1.6% from 2020 as the economy rebounded and investors poured money into the Chinese bond market.Optimism over a global recovery from the pandemic has morphed into concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus quicker-than-expected, leading to higher bond yields. This latest bout of market selling was spurred by the U.S. stimulus package and better Chinese exports data.“Surging U.S. Treasury yields and a USD rebound are pressuring EM Asia currencies including the renminbi,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong. “Foreign investors may have started to trim their emerging-market asset exposure and repatriate capital back into dollars. We turn more cautious on the CNY outlook in the near term.”Monday’s rout across markets picked up pace as Treasury 10-year yields hit 1.61%, nearing Friday’s high. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as much as 0.5% to its highest in almost four months.Trading volumes for onshore yuan rose to $48.9 billion on Monday, the highest level in over two months. Some bank clients who were previously hoarding dollars were selling off positions at higher prices, according to China-based traders, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.The traders added they also received a higher volume of requests for forward prices on the greenback, including from clients who had just signed import orders and were looking to lock in foreign-exchange rates to guard against further yuan depreciation risks.China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday, with concerns over liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some stocks fueling bearish sentiment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy’s Agnelli Family Expands in Luxury With 24% Stake in Louboutin

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family agreed to buy a stake in French shoe and bag maker Christian Louboutin for 541 million euros ($640 million), expanding in the luxury industry.The family’s Exor holding company said Monday it’s acquiring a 24% stake and sees growth potential for the brand in China and in e-commerce. Exor will nominate two of Louboutin’s seven board members.Under the leadership of John Elkann, the Agnelli family’s investment company has been diversifying its investments in recent years as the founders of Fiat Chrysler expand beyond the car industry. Linking up with Louboutin, known for its signature red-soled women’s shoes, follows Exor’s 80 million-euro investment in Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia.Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin has grown to operate 150 stores in 30 countries. Exor is stepping in as many shoe brands are suffering from the pandemic.“Formal footwear brands are difficult,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. “They are impacted by a secular casualization trend, of which sneakers are the epitome in the category, and they are difficult to expand into other product categories, as footwear’s average price is relatively low.”The Agnelli family owns 53% of Exor through a separate holding company named after Fiat founder Giovanni Agnelli that includes dozens of his descendants as investors. It also controls sportscar maker Ferrari NV, Juventus Football Club SpA and reinsurance business PartnerRe, as well as a stake in Stellantis NV, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA Group.The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will rising mortgage rates derail the red-hot housing market?

    Yahoo Finance Live checks in with several housing market insiders to see if rising mortgage rates are beginning to derail housing's momentum.

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economistClick here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%.Speaking on Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the bank doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence the economy is absorbing excess capacity. He added that risks to the economy remain tilted to the downside, BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it.He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target. Still, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya ssignaled on Monday that the central bank may seek ways to allow more moves in yields. While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”(Adds comments from UK and Japanese central bankers)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for a strengthening to 6.35 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5114 in Shanghai late Tuesday.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereWhile U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.After ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.(Updates yuan forecast, trading in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese electric car maker Xpeng sees 'big momentum' into March: vice chairman and president

    Surging Chinese electric car maker Xpeng is out with its latest earnings. Here's what one of its top executives told Yahoo Finance.

  • RBA’s Lowe Pushes Back Against Market, Sending Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe pushed back against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, sending the currency and yields lower as he reiterated that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least 2024.“Over the past couple of weeks market pricing has implied an expectation of possible increases in the cash rate as early as late next year and then again in 2023,” Lowe said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney Wednesday. “This is not an expectation that we share.”The benchmark three-year bond yield fell as low a 0.087% as it briefly dipped below the RBA’s 0.1% target for the first time this year. It settled back to be in line with the goal as investors began re-calibrating expectations for the rate outlook. What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Governor Lowe’s speech made it clear that Australian rates are set to be lower for longer. The RBA is not going to be phased by temporary, transitory, inflation blips, with Lowe signaling a focus on the labor market, and more specifically, wages-driven inflation, as the future anchor for Australian monetary policy.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s central bank has stepped up its bond buying in recent weeks, including an unscheduled operation, as it battled rising yields fueled by a reflation trade sweeping global markets. The RBA defended its 0.10% yield target -- also the level of the cash rate -- and sought to soothe markets. Lowe said today that even the improved inflation expectations priced in by markets aren’t especially high and aren’t above central bank targets.The governor pointed again to the evolution of the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime that now requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% target before it considers moving rates. This will likely require wages growth above 3%, Lowe said, noting it’s currently running at a record-low 1.4%.“It is a long way back to seeing wage increases consistent with the inflation target,” he said.Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Lowe delivered a “spirited defense of their settings” and agreed with Lowe that conditions won’t be met for some time for raising rates.Westpac Banking Corp.’s fixed income research chief Damien McColough said the message was clear about the market “getting ahead of itself with regard to policy tightening expectations.”Leveraged and macro funds sold the Aussie after it failed to recover above its New York close following Lowe’s comments, according to Asia-based FX traders. It was quoted 0.4% lower at 76.82 U.S. cents at 1:33 p.m. in Sydney. The 10-year yield dropped six basis points to 1.72%, also party reflecting moved in U.S. Treasury yields overnight.Australia’s economy has experienced a V-shaped recovery as authorities managed to bring Covid-19 under control and unemployment has fallen accordingly: to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. Yet, there is still work to be done.Staying Low“Over the past decade, the estimates of the unemployment rate associated with full employment have been repeatedly lowered,” he said. Based on recent experience, “it is certainly possible that Australia can achieve and sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s, although only time will tell.”The governor confirmed the bank’s commitment to its three-year yield target and said it’s not considering removing it or changing it.As to whether to keep April 2024 as the target three-year bond or move to November 2024, he said “the board has not yet made a decision on this question and will consider it again later in the year when it has more information about the economic recovery and the labor market.”Westpac’s McColough said that there is now a greater chance that yield-curve control gets pushed from the April 2024 to the November 2024 bond.Later in the year, the bank will also consider whether to extend its quantitative easing program, the governor said. The RBA in November announced a A$100 billion ($77 billion) program over six months targeting longer-dated securities and in February announced a further A$100 billion when the first tranche expires in mid-April.A key aim of the QE program was to keep a lid on Australia’s currency, which had surged about 40% from March last year before it eased back in recent days on a strengthening U.S. dollar. Asked about the exchange rate, the governor reiterated his recent mantra.“I’d be even more comfortable if it was lower still,” Lowe said. “Having said that, I cannot say the currency’s overvalued,” citing the strength of commodity prices. “So I understand why the currency is where it is, I’d like it to be lower.”Asked about criticism of the central bank’s policies from academic economists and others who argue it should do more QE, Lowe pointed out that between the A$200 billion total bond buying and A$200 billion in a bank lending program, it was pumping in a lot of stimulus.“We’re doing a huge amount already,” he said, noting this was occurring at a time when the economy was doing better than expected. “So we’re in watch-and-wait mode. If it turns out we need to do more then we can.”In his speech the governor, referring to strengthening house prices, said there are mechanisms to limit lending that don’t require tighter policy. He said the RBA is paying close attention to lending standards, but it does not target house prices, “nor would it make sense to do so.”(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields, Weak Dollar: Time to Shake Out the Weak Shorts

    We’re not looking for a major turnaround, but this move can be a big one if the bearish pattern is broken on the daily chart.

  • Has Tesla Bottomed Out?

    A worldwide chip shortage has forced Tesla and other automakers to scale back production, impacting 1st quarter revenue.

  • Asian stocks bounce off 2-month low as bonds, China markets steady

    Asian stocks bounced back from a two-month low on Wednesday after bond yields eased following a well-received auction and as Chinese shares found a footing after recent steep falls on policy tightening worries. The euro firmed to $1.1881, off Tuesday's 3 1/2-month low of $1.18355 while the yen changed hands at 108.76 per dollar, above a nine-month low of 109.235 set the previous day.