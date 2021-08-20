U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Mako Mining Provides Update on Results of 2021 Shareholder Meeting

·2 min read
In this article:
TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the shareholders of the Company today approved, by an overwhelming majority, the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan, as well as the re-appointment of the auditors of the Company and the election of each of the directors of the Company for the ensuring year, all as put forth at the meeting and disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021.

Mako Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Mako Mining Corp.)
Mako Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Mako Mining Corp.)

Set out below is the voting results for the election of each director of the Company:

Director

Votes

For

Votes
Withheld/Abstain

Percentage

For

Percentage
Withheld/Abstain

Akiba Leisman

416,664,224

580,416

99.86%

0.14%

John Hick

409,072,185

8,172,455

98.04%

1.96%

Dr. Rael Lipson

416,647,185

597,455

99.86%

0.14%

John Stevens

409,006,156

8,238,484

98.03%

1.97%

Paul Jacobi

413,280,242

3,964,398

99.05%

0.95%

John Pontius

409,730,656

7,513,984

98.20%

1.80%

Mario Caron

416,642,185

602,455

99.86%

0.14%

A copy of the new omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company can be found at Appendix "A" to the Management Information Circular available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman
Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's current plans and expectations, including with respect to the Company's primary objective to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospectus targets on its district-scale land package. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the Company is unable to operate San Albino profitably and is thus unable to fund explorations of prospectus targets on its land package, as well as other risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's current plans and expectations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mako Mining Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c2694.html

